Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
Police claim a 16-year-old confessed on Instagram video chat to killing a girl and asked for help disposing of body
Joshua Cooper was denied bail on several adult charges, including criminal homicide.
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his death
A facet of life and death emerges from Takeoff's death. The tragedy of 28-year-old rapper Takeoff dying from a gunshot wound in Houston Texas is still causing shock and pain among his fans and even those who never knew him. The entertainer was a member of the trio Migosand it s believed he was hit by a stray bullet and was not targeted. An infusion nurse who lived nearby heard the gunshots and went to help but it was too late.
‘ON GOD IT IS!’ White Woman Gets Instant Karma After Attacking Black Couple In Dollar Tree
A white woman was caught on camera going ham on a Black couple for reasons unknown. It’s the holiday season, which is typically when energies are heightened as shoppers head to retailers to get their hands on desirable items. One Facebook user made their way to their local Dollar Tree this week to get ahead of the afternoon and evening rush. But if the shopper thought arriving early would save them from encountering foolery, they had another think coming.
Newlywed Discovers Husband is the Father of Three Adult Daughters — Files for Divorce
Is your spouse lying about their past grounds for divorce?. A newly married woman, Chioma Jasmine Okafor, has filed for divorce from her husband of nine months after learning that he's been lying about his past. Okafor recently discovered that her new husband not only has an ex-wife but three adult children as well.
Preschool teacher Ana Estevez dies days after road-rage shooting
MIAMI - A preschool teacher who was wounded during a shooting on Interstate 95 in Broward County has died. Ana Estevez was 23 years old and authorities continue to search for a man they say shot Ana and two other people late Sunday night when a minor traffic collision on Interstate 95 escalated into gunfire.A young girl, who was in a separate vehicle, was also shot during the incident and taken for treatment. Her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, according to police.According to the Broward County Sheriff's Office, investigators were called around 8:30 p.m. to southbound I-95 between the Sunrise and Broward Boulevard exits.Investigators said a white BMW side-swiped a Nissan Sentra carrying the two gunshot victims. An argument occurred between the people in both cars and the BMW driver opened fire on the man and woman in the Nissan, police said.Investigators are hoping someone comes forth with information to find the gunman. Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.
Woman Demands Divorce After Husband Leaves Her for ‘Terminally Ill’ Ex-Girlfriend
Is there ever a valid reason to leave your spouse?. Every marriage is unique, and for this very reason, every divorce is unique as well. Though each relationship is its own, there are a few common reasons why a couple may choose to separate.
10-Year-Old Boy Evades Abduction By Asking Cashier To Pretend To Be His Mom
A ten-year-old boy's quick thinking saved him from being kidnapped. Sammy Green was walking home from school when a woman started following him. Sam Green, the boy's father, told WPVI that the woman claimed she knew his family and said the young boy was supposed to come with her. She...
A woman allegedly taken for her organs after courtship gone bad
Dating can be scary. Whether it’s a traditional blind date set-up, meeting someone in a bar, or chatting with a potential significant other online, anything can happen. With the invention of the internet, online dating platforms were created to give people an opportunity to meet others that they likely would not have met otherwise. And while online dating has led to thousands of healthy, happy relationships, it doesn’t always lead to a happy ending.
Dear Abby: My sister-in-law terrorizes my whole family
DEAR ABBY: I have a sister in-law, “Karen,” no one in my husband’s family likes. She’s rude and insulting and acts like she is better than everyone else. She feels she’s entitled to have family members watch her kids so she can do what she wants. (If you refuse, she drops the kids off at the door.) If anyone confronts her about her bad behavior, she claims she has anxiety and depression to make the person feel guilty. see also Dear Abby: My mom started dating in an assisted living facility Now, I’m not saying she doesn’t have these mental health issues, but...
Chilling song lyrics penned by FedEx driver accused of Athena Strand’s murder revealed
Chilling song lyrics penned by the FedEx driver and aspiring musician accused of murdering seven-year-old Athena Strand have come to light, including the foreboding line “sometimes I hear her cries”.Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, is accused of snatching little Athena from her home in Paradise, Texas, before killing her and dumping her body in a ditch about six miles away.Police said that he confessed to the heinous crime and is being held on charges of capital murder and kidnapping.Following his arrest, the aspiring musician’s dark song lyrics and disturbing social media posts have emerged.In one Instagram post from December 2014,...
Athena Strand’s mother shares heartbreaking video of murdered 7-year-old’s sister sobbing
The grieving mother of murdered Athena Strand has shared a heartbreaking video of the seven-year-old’s sister sobbing because she missed her days before she vanished. Athena’s mother Maitlyn Presley Gandy posted the video to Facebook on Monday, three days after her child was found dead in Paradise, Texas. The little girl was reported missing on Wednesday (30 November) and suspect Tanner Lynn Horner is now charged with her abduction and murder. Ms Gandy explained that the video of her other daughter sobbing uncontrollably for her “sissy” was taken days before Athena went missing, as the seven-year-old was visiting her...
Man accused of attacking Amazon driver with machete
MIAMI - Miami police arrested a man they say attacked an Amazon driver with a machete earlier this month in Northwest Miami-Dade. Authorities said the attack happened on November 13 in the 9500 block of Northwest Third Avenue. According to police, the Amazon driver noticed a vehicle parked behind him before the incident."Upon the victim entering his van he observed the defendant exit the passenger window with a machete in hand and struck the defendant in the forearm causing a deep laceration and fracture," officials said. The suspect was identified by police on Wednesday, November 30th as 28- year-old Manes Pierre Beauchamp. Pierre Beauchamp is facing charges of attempted murder and burglary.He was transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center where he was processed.
Dad comes to daughter’s rescue with pads but hilariously misunderstands the assignment
What’s a dad to do when he’s told that his daughter just started her first period at school and needs a pads delivery? Well, according to this trending TikTok video, the correct response is to buy your daughter pads with wings. Both kinds of wings. @k.othabarber is a...
Connecticut police find man charged with killing his 11-month-old daughter
A fugitive charged with the "heinous" killing of his 11-month-old daughter last month has been found and arrested Friday, Connecticut police said.
Ex-Trooper Bought Home, Blacked Out Windows, Weeks Before Allegedly Killing Family of Teen He Catfished, Seller Says
Weeks before a former Virginia state trooper allegedly killed three members of a California family in a “catfishing” scheme, he bought a home sight unseen and blacked out the windows, the man who sold him the house said Friday. Jacob Gordon, 28, said in an interview that Austin...
Sheepdog fights off and kills 8 coyotes that attacked his flock
A Georgia sheepdog is recovering at home after killing a pack of coyotes that attacked his owner's flock of sheep, farmer John Wierwiller said.Casper, a 20-month old Great Pyrenees from Decatur, fought off a pack of coyotes who were threatening John Wierwiller's sheep farm, he said. The fight lasted longer than half an hour, left eight coyotes dead and bloodied Casper, with skin and part of his tail torn off, Wierwiller told Atlanta's WAGA-TV.He scampered off but returned injured two days later after Wierwiller put out a call on social media."He was kinda looking at me like, 'Boss, stop looking...
Florida man restrained by officers in jail died by strangulation, autopsy finds
Exclusive: private autopsy says Kevin Desir’s death after struggle with six deputies was homicide, while official one said it was undetermined
Israeli Father in Los Angeles Fights Off Coyote Attacking His Daughter
An Israeli father living with his family in the Woodland Hills section of Los Angeles found himself fighting off a wild coyote to save his daughter’s life in the front yard of his home this weekend. Ariel Eliyahu had just brought his little girl home from preschool, pulling up...
Pregnant Woman Furious After Husband Drinks Nausea-Inducing Drink in Front of Her
Is it uncalled for to consume something around a pregnant person with something that makes them sick?. Pregnancy can be an exciting, but also a complicated, milestone. While there is plenty to look forward to when it comes to preparing to bring a new life into the world, there are also a lot of unpleasant symptoms that can accompany being pregnant.
