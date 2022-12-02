Read full article on original website
Brigade name a new head coach
General manager (Cecil Aska), of the Junction City Brigade has introduced Garrett Francis as the new head coach for the team for the 2023 season. "He was a player for us a couple years back, he's been assistant coach the last two seasons, now we're going to move him up to head coach" said Aska.
Chiefs - Broncos game time changes
The NFL has flexed the KC Chiefs at Denver Broncos game this coming Sunday from Sunday night to the mid-afternoon game time slot. The game is scheduled at 3 p.m. with the pregame broadcast on 107.9 FM / 1420 KJCK AM at 2 p.m.
