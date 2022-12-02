Owasso teenage girl arrested, charged with hitting a police officer with her car

OWASSO, Okla. — Authorities arrested 18-year-old Alexia Chairez and charged her with multiple crimes, including assault and battery with a car and eluding.

Court documents reveal that Chairez, who was 17 at the time, hit an Owasso Police officer with a black SUV. The officer was able to slide off the hood of the SUV as she sped away from the scene.

Police found and arrested Chairez, who was driving the SUV. Court documents indicated that officers found an open bottle of Crown Royal Apple in the car. Chairez blew a 0.25 BAC.

This is a developing story.

