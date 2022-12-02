ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local thrift shop lends a helping hand to new moms

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Pregnancy Center of the Coastal Bend has helped many over the years, by providing resources and supplies to mothers in need. The center has since expanded their parenting program to the Hi Again Resale Shop. At the shop, everything you see, has been donated,...
More families in need during holiday season

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Toys for Tots, Marine Corps state that more families are signing their kids up to get more toys this year. The Coordinator of Corpus Christi Toys for Tots, Joshua Jelinek spoke with 3NEWS and said, "The economy, people going through some hardships out there. Last year, we had roughly 10,000 kids. This year, as of right now and we're still taking applications, we're seeing 12,227."
Corpus Christi area sees low law enforcement recruitment numbers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With law enforcement agencies across the state continuing to struggle with manpower issues, cadets from Del Mar College are being scouted to fill the vacancies. Director of Del Mar College's Regional Police Academy John Hornsby said agencies from all across the state, including the Dallas...
Holiday by the Bay skates to the American Bank Center Dec. 17

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Time to unleash your inner Elsa!. Lisa Oliver of Corpus Christi Parks and Rec joined us live to invite you to the city's upcoming Holiday by the Bay event at the American Bank Center on Dec. 17. The event will feature letters to Santa, live music by Robert Ray and best of all: a real ice-skating rink!
Mr. Bill's Christmas Wonderland returns to the Corpus Christi area

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you caught the Great Christmas Light Fight on ABC earlier Monday night, it might have brought back memories of when one local favorite was featured on the show. The Cox family behind Mr. Bills Christmas Wonderland was one of two local spots featured on...
Corpus Christi, Texas Church Celebrates The Season In A Big Way

Texas during the holiday season just has to show out in style doesn't it? Everywhere you go it seems you see houses with a multitude of lights, all the inflatables that potentially cause stress on the Texas Power Grid, and most importantly, some very large and tall trees to place all the ornaments you want on them.
Downtown Corpus Christi businesses get into some friendly holiday competition

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Downtown Corpus Christi got into the holiday spirit with a dose of healthy competition. Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo's Merriest Downtown décor contest pitted multiple businesses against each other to see who's storefront showed the most Christmas cheer. "Those vintage photos of downtown Corpus...
Hit a holiday homerun for local living center at Christmas on the Diamond

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The baseball diamond at the Miracle League Field won't just be for baseball this Friday!. Lori Garcia of the Volunteer Services Council joined us live to hit a holiday homerun at their Christmas on the Diamond event from 5-9 p.m. on Dec. 10. On top of donations, profits from the event's food truck sales will be used to support the mentally disabled residents of the Corpus Christi State Supported Living Center.
Salvation Army of the Coastal Bend says residents can still donate digitally

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Salvation Army of the Coastal Bend wants to remind residents that there is more than one way to give. Not many people carry around cash or change anymore, which is why the organization has started putting QR codes on their red kettles. The codes take the user directly to their website where residents can donate.
Time to 'Share Your Christmas!' What's new, how to give and who benefits

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the 35th year in a row, the Share Your Christmas food drive is back to fill the bellies and hearts of those in need. Executive Director of the Coastal Bend Food Bank Bea Hanson joined us live to share all the details of this year's momentous Share Your Christmas food drive as they introduce the new online donation feature on their website.
Rodriguez marks 17 years at Brazina’s

In today’s fast-paced world it is rare to find a person who will stay the course in any area of their life, particularly on a job. But Brezina’s in Taft has found such a person in long-time employee Robert Rodriguez. Rodriguez’s past employment history includes working in restaurants,...
Musical offering prepares community for the season of Advent

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A musical offering was held at The All-Saints Episcopal Church in order to help people enter the great season of Advent. The seasonal event comes as the church prepares for Christmas day and the feast of incarnation. For centuries churches have been preparing worshipers and followers to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.
A railworkers' strike would have ripple effect on Coastal Bend economy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As one of the Coastal Bend and nation's leading industries to rely on railroads, The Port of Corpus Christi has paid close attention to rail-union workers’ threats to strike across the country. The United States Senate passed legislation Thursday night to avert the shutdown....
