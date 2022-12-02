CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Toys for Tots, Marine Corps state that more families are signing their kids up to get more toys this year. The Coordinator of Corpus Christi Toys for Tots, Joshua Jelinek spoke with 3NEWS and said, "The economy, people going through some hardships out there. Last year, we had roughly 10,000 kids. This year, as of right now and we're still taking applications, we're seeing 12,227."

