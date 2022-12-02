Read full article on original website
Local thrift shop lends a helping hand to new moms
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Pregnancy Center of the Coastal Bend has helped many over the years, by providing resources and supplies to mothers in need. The center has since expanded their parenting program to the Hi Again Resale Shop. At the shop, everything you see, has been donated,...
More families in need during holiday season
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Toys for Tots, Marine Corps state that more families are signing their kids up to get more toys this year. The Coordinator of Corpus Christi Toys for Tots, Joshua Jelinek spoke with 3NEWS and said, "The economy, people going through some hardships out there. Last year, we had roughly 10,000 kids. This year, as of right now and we're still taking applications, we're seeing 12,227."
On Your Mind: navigating grief and loneliness during the holiday season
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Reminders of the love shared and instilled by Avelino and Anita De Leon can be found just about everywhere you look at Denise Garcia's house: in photo frames, customized gifts and even on coasters. It was in August of 2020, 3NEWS first reported on the...
Corpus Christi area sees low law enforcement recruitment numbers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With law enforcement agencies across the state continuing to struggle with manpower issues, cadets from Del Mar College are being scouted to fill the vacancies. Director of Del Mar College's Regional Police Academy John Hornsby said agencies from all across the state, including the Dallas...
Tesla representatives address proposed lithium refining facility during Robstown public hearing
The community got the chance to hear from representatives with the electronic car giant Tesla for the first time Monday night about the proposed lithium site. The public hearing was held by Nueces County Commissioners Court in response to the proposed county tax abatement agreement with Tesla. The agreement could...
Holiday by the Bay skates to the American Bank Center Dec. 17
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Time to unleash your inner Elsa!. Lisa Oliver of Corpus Christi Parks and Rec joined us live to invite you to the city's upcoming Holiday by the Bay event at the American Bank Center on Dec. 17. The event will feature letters to Santa, live music by Robert Ray and best of all: a real ice-skating rink!
Mr. Bill's Christmas Wonderland returns to the Corpus Christi area
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you caught the Great Christmas Light Fight on ABC earlier Monday night, it might have brought back memories of when one local favorite was featured on the show. The Cox family behind Mr. Bills Christmas Wonderland was one of two local spots featured on...
Largest Liquid Fentanyl Bust in US History Just Happened Right Here in Texas
As fentanyl overdoses continue to surge both in Texas and nationwide, some good news out of South Texas. A traffic stop near Corpus Christi, TX last week turned into a history-making drug bust, reports CBS 19. "During the search we located a compartment built in the gas tank of this...
'Not valuable at all, but so precious to me': Ring returned to mother who lost it in busy Black Friday crowd
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Melanie Tijerina never thought she would see the ring she had special made to honor her children again. "I actually started to convince myself I had possibly thrown it away after hand-drying my hands," Tijerina said. Tijerina was shopping at La Palmera mall on the...
Corpus Christi, Texas Church Celebrates The Season In A Big Way
Texas during the holiday season just has to show out in style doesn't it? Everywhere you go it seems you see houses with a multitude of lights, all the inflatables that potentially cause stress on the Texas Power Grid, and most importantly, some very large and tall trees to place all the ornaments you want on them.
Thanks for Sharing Your Christmas, Kaffie Middle School!
The Kaffie Middle School Student Council is the latest addition to our on-air Share Your Christmas showcase! Want to be next? Show us what you got!
Downtown Corpus Christi businesses get into some friendly holiday competition
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Downtown Corpus Christi got into the holiday spirit with a dose of healthy competition. Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo's Merriest Downtown décor contest pitted multiple businesses against each other to see who's storefront showed the most Christmas cheer. "Those vintage photos of downtown Corpus...
Hit a holiday homerun for local living center at Christmas on the Diamond
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The baseball diamond at the Miracle League Field won't just be for baseball this Friday!. Lori Garcia of the Volunteer Services Council joined us live to hit a holiday homerun at their Christmas on the Diamond event from 5-9 p.m. on Dec. 10. On top of donations, profits from the event's food truck sales will be used to support the mentally disabled residents of the Corpus Christi State Supported Living Center.
Largest-ever liquid fentanyl seizure made in Texas town where Trump warned of drug cartels
AUSTIN, Texas — Law enforcement made the largest bust of liquid fentanyl in national history during a traffic stop in a small town 120 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border — where former President Donald Trump rallied supporters earlier this fall and warned about the powerful drug cartels.
Salvation Army of the Coastal Bend says residents can still donate digitally
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Salvation Army of the Coastal Bend wants to remind residents that there is more than one way to give. Not many people carry around cash or change anymore, which is why the organization has started putting QR codes on their red kettles. The codes take the user directly to their website where residents can donate.
Time to 'Share Your Christmas!' What's new, how to give and who benefits
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the 35th year in a row, the Share Your Christmas food drive is back to fill the bellies and hearts of those in need. Executive Director of the Coastal Bend Food Bank Bea Hanson joined us live to share all the details of this year's momentous Share Your Christmas food drive as they introduce the new online donation feature on their website.
Rodriguez marks 17 years at Brazina’s
In today’s fast-paced world it is rare to find a person who will stay the course in any area of their life, particularly on a job. But Brezina’s in Taft has found such a person in long-time employee Robert Rodriguez. Rodriguez’s past employment history includes working in restaurants,...
Unsightly scene at Cole Park according to resident
Tourists and locals enjoy the sights and sounds of the environment, but when nature calls and a portable toilet is the closest option, would you take a chance?
Musical offering prepares community for the season of Advent
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A musical offering was held at The All-Saints Episcopal Church in order to help people enter the great season of Advent. The seasonal event comes as the church prepares for Christmas day and the feast of incarnation. For centuries churches have been preparing worshipers and followers to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.
A railworkers' strike would have ripple effect on Coastal Bend economy
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As one of the Coastal Bend and nation's leading industries to rely on railroads, The Port of Corpus Christi has paid close attention to rail-union workers’ threats to strike across the country. The United States Senate passed legislation Thursday night to avert the shutdown....
