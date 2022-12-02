Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
FCC urges people in Michigan to check their internet connections
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The State of Michigan and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) urged people living in Michigan to check their locations on the FCC preliminary broadband map. According to FCC, nearly half a million homes in the state do not have access to high-speed internet. That is why...
WILX-TV
Minimum wage set to increase in Michigan by 2023
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s minimum wage rate is expected to be raised by the beginning of 2023. As of 2022, the state’s minimum wage rate was set at $9.87. Officials said that the wage will be raised n Jan. 1 2023 to $10.10 per hour. The wage increase was set by Michigan’s Improved Workforce Opportunity Wage Act which took action in 2018 and set an annual schedule of increases.
WILX-TV
MDHHS to host three virtual baby fairs for new parents
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The State will host three virtual baby fairs in December to give new parents the resources they need. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will host the events for new or expecting parents. Families will get the opportunity to learn about resources and important health and safety information, as well as ask questions directly to program experts.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police seek missing man with traumatic brain injury
LAKEVIEW, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are looking for a missing 42-year-old Portland man who suffers from a traumatic brain injury. According to authorities, James “Lucky” Gary Haislip Jr. has not been seen or heard from since Friday. Police believe he may be in the Metro Detroit area.
WILX-TV
Community colleges across US see significant decline in enrollment
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The community college enrollment crash caused by the COVID pandemic continues into the Fall 2022 semester. In Michigan, there are 31 community colleges. Of those 31 schools, the 7th largest community college is Lansing Community College with more than 11,000 students currently enrolled -- a 6% decrease from last year. Jackson College is the 13th largest college with more 4,900 students enrolled -- a 4% decrease from last year.
WILX-TV
Board of State Canvassers discuss partial recounts for Proposals 2 and 3
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two proposals that passed in the Nov. 8 state election will undergo a partial recount. The Michigan Board of State Canvassers met on Monday and heard from both sides of the two statewide ballot proposals. Proposal 2 would add several voting and election policies to the...
WILX-TV
Graphic: FBI agent found not guilty in 2020 shooting aboard Metro train
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) - An FBI agent has been acquitted of attempted second-degree murder in a 2020 non-fatal shooting on board a Metro train in Maryland. “We were doing some, some tearing up as well because this was a very special client who never, ever, ever should have been put in this position,” attorney Robert Bonsib said.
WILX-TV
‘Bad idea’: Man tries to steal from Walmart during Shop with a Cop event
ST. CLOUD, Fla. (Gray News) - Authorities in Florida say a man is facing charges after he attempted to steal from a store filled with law enforcement. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office reports a suspect attempted to steal from a Walmart in St. Cloud during its annual Shop with a Cop event for community children.
WILX-TV
Holt Public Schools to offer free breakfast for students at all buildings starting January
HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Officials at Holt Public Schools will provide free breakfast at the start of each school day starting on Jan. 3. when students return to the classroom from winter break. The district’s enrollment in the Universal Breakfast Program allows all students, even those who normally do not...
