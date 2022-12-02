NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A new indictment has been brought against a suspended Angelina County judge. According to Angelina County District Attorney Janet Cassels, a grand jury has handed Angelina County Judge Meydon Lymbery a new indictment for a public order crime, which is a Class C misdemeanor, dated May 11, 2022. Lymbery has been previously indicted on 21 counts of public order crimes. The previous list of indictments contains 21 different dates as far back as 2020 in which Lymbery allegedly participated in a closed meeting “knowing that a certified agenda of the closed meeting was not being kept and/or that a recording of the closed meeting was not being made.” Lymbery’s legal counsel has since filed a motion to quash those indictments.

