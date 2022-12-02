Read full article on original website
East Texas school districts wore pink in honor of Athena Strand
Nacogdoches is kicking off the Christmas season with their annual parade. Visit Lufkin has been preparing all week alongside multiple city entities to bring “Ice Skating in the Pines.”. Lufkin animal shelter participates in Bissell’s Holiday Hope event. Updated: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:36 AM CST. The Bissell...
Trinity County commissioners discuss options for temporary jail
GROVETON, Texas (KTRE) - Trinity County Commissioners met Monday to discuss possible future options for a new temporary county jail. Commissioners heard from the executive director of the state jail commission about the possible options. Brandon Wood, executive director of the Texas State Jail Commission says a potential site for...
2 injured in 18-wheeler crash on TX-103, according to DPS
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) investigated an 18 wheeler crash on TX-103 that left the driver and passenger hospitalized on Sunday, December 4th. Preliminary investigations indicate that at around 12:55 p.m., a red Kenworth commercial vehicle was traveling west on TX-103 when the driver...
Dragons Kade Godfrey signs with Centenary
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches baseball player Kade Godfrey signed his letter of intent for Centenary College of Louisiana this past Friday,. “As soon as I walked on to campus I knew this is where I was going and just excited to see where it goes” said Godfrey when asked about his choice to commit. According to Godfrey, he has a lot to thank the Nacogdoches Dragons for in helping him gauge his pitching arm compared to the athletes in the next level.
18-wheeler crashes on TX-103 E in Nacogdoches County
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An 18-wheeler crashed into the trees off the shoulder of TX-103 E near the intersection with CR 489. DPS has confirmed the wreck, but no other details are available at this time. Drivers are asked to use caution if traveling in the area.
Boil water notice rescinded for Caro Water Supply customers
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A boil water notice has been rescinded for Caro Water Supply customers. The notice was originally issued on Nov. 30, but the water supply has now taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of Dec. 5.
4 dead, 9 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Hopkins County
Sunshine Pediatric PPECC is a nursing facility for medically-complex kids during the day. It offers skilled nursing as well as physical, speech and occupational therapy along with education. KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez about a Sunday murder and arrest in Rusk County. Trinity County commissioners...
Lufkin defeats Longview in Hoopfest Tournament
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Hoopfest Tournament Championship between the Lufkin Panthers and the Longview Lobos had Lufkin coming out strong from the three point range. Austin Brown, who performed well multiple times from behind the three point line throughout the game, put up double digits. Longview began to get...
Affidavit reveals Garrison murder suspect fired shot after argument with woman
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Garrison man was arrested on a charge of murder in Rusk County on Sunday after a gunshot victim was found in a car in Nacogdoches County. Officers received a call from Nacogdoches County at about 12:30 a.m. in relation to a gunshot victim pulled over on the side of the road in the Holly Springs area on US-59 North, according to Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez. David Lewis, 43, of Timpson, was taken to a hospital in Nacogdoches where he died from his wounds, Valdez said.
Grand jury hands down new indictment against suspended Angelina County judge
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A new indictment has been brought against a suspended Angelina County judge. According to Angelina County District Attorney Janet Cassels, a grand jury has handed Angelina County Judge Meydon Lymbery a new indictment for a public order crime, which is a Class C misdemeanor, dated May 11, 2022. Lymbery has been previously indicted on 21 counts of public order crimes. The previous list of indictments contains 21 different dates as far back as 2020 in which Lymbery allegedly participated in a closed meeting “knowing that a certified agenda of the closed meeting was not being kept and/or that a recording of the closed meeting was not being made.” Lymbery’s legal counsel has since filed a motion to quash those indictments.
WebXtra: Garrison man accused of murder after authorities find gunshot victim in car
East Texas school districts wore pink in honor of Athena Strand. Judge J.D. Clark of Wise County said pink was Athena’s favorite color. That’s why he has put the call out for people to wear the color. 4 dead, 9 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Hopkins County. Updated:...
Harmony advances to state semis following win over Newton
The Lufkin Panthers basketball team won their own tournament by defeating the Longview Lobos. The Chapel Hill head football coach and athletic director celebrated his 100th career win on Friday night in a game against Kilgore. Updated: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:34 PM CST. Timpson Head Coach Kerry Therwanger talks...
