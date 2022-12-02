Read full article on original website
Related
Refinery29
What Does A Truly Sustainable Perfume Look Like?
Sustainability, at this point, is almost second nature, a mindset that’s inextricably linked to every decision, every action — because any change, however small, can make an impact. And that goes for a more conscious beauty routine, which could mean paring back steps or being mindful of ingredients. But what about your fragrance?
Refinery29
I Got ‘Liquid Brunette’ Hair For Winter & I’m Never Going Back
Right now, I'm guessing that cosy jumpers have become your BFF and your daily commute starts in the dark. It's at this point that lighter hair starts to feel a bit oxymoronic. Trends like 'glow lights', 'tweed blonde' and 'golden hour balayage' served us well all summer. For me, though, those soft looks just don't hit right come winter.
Refinery29
If I Could Live In This Affordable Rainproof Puffer Coat, I Would
You’re reading an On-Site Shopping story — meaning you can browse, add to cart, and actually purchase the product recommendations featured below without leaving Refinery29. To learn more about our new native checkout feature, click here. When you live somewhere that rains all the time, you become very...
Comments / 0