PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KRDO) -- More details have been released surrounding the arrest of a man accused of threatening a rehab facility in Palmer Park.

Law enforcement confirmed with KRDO that 34-year-old Brennan Martin threatened the Recovery Village Addiction Treatment Center in Palmer Lake Wednesday night.

According to the Palmer Lake Police Department (PLPD), Martin was arrested Thursday morning. He was taken into custody by the PLPD at the Fairfield Inn off Baptist Rd.

PLPD

He was arrested on charges of Felony Menacing and Harassment and booked into the El Paso County Jail.

Ryan Cody, a Behavioral Health Technician at the rehabilitation center, said he was just finishing checking a client into the facility when a charge nurse told him the building was locking down.

"They got a call at our call center from a potential shooter that was in the parking lot," explained Cody, "Basically threatening to come in and shoot up the rehab."

Cody said he and the others inside the building took shelter in rooms without windows for over an hour. He said he was able to connect to the building's security cameras, where he watched first responders filling the parking lot.

The Palmer Lake Police Department, Monument Police Department, El Paso County Sheriff's deputies, and Colorado State Patrol troopers searched the property after determining the threat on the facility as credible.

They didn't find Martin on the property Wednesday night, but he was found the next morning at the hotel.

El Paso County court records show Martin is now in the El Paso County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

Cody said the situation was scary for everyone involved. Following the recent Club Q mass shooting, he said there is a real fear that mass violence could happen anywhere.

However, Cody said he feels safe and trusts the facility leadership to implement necessary security precautions.

The post Man arrested for threatening Palmer Lake rehab facility, sending the building into lockdown appeared first on KRDO .