Patrick Mahomes furiously slammed his helmet on the sidelines after a crucial Chiefs missed FG
The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes entered their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday hoping to reverse some recent poor fortune. The Bengals, led by Joe Burrow, swept Mahomes’ Chiefs between a regular season and AFC title game matchup last year. The sting of that latter defeat especially had to be motivating for Mahomes, who was pulling out all the stops to overcome the Bengals this time around. After Cincinnati took a late 27-24 lead on a Chris Evans touchdown, it certainly seemed like this AFC rivalry would have an instant classic in store.
Jerry Jones reveals Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott benched for disciplinary reasons
Before Sunday, Ezekiel Elliott had started all 97 games of his career dating back to 2016. He was benched in the 98th game for disciplinary reasons.
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Tom Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.
Popculture
Playboy Model Shows Interest in Tom Brady Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce
A Playboy model would love to get to know Tom Brady more following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sara Blake recently spoke to the New York Post and said she is interested in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now that he's single. However, Blake would have to get permission from her husband first.
NFL World Is Demanding Head Coach Be Fired Sunday
You have to do it now, Broncos. On Sunday, Denver lost to the Lamar Jackson-less Baltimore Ravens, giving up the lead late. Baltimore topped Denver, 10-9, on Sunday afternoon. This has to be it for head coach Nathaniel Hackett, right? Fans are calling for his immediate firing. "I've said this...
Pending Bills free agent willing to do ‘whatever I gotta do to stay in Buffalo’
If you need a reminder of how good the culture is in Buffalo, Rodger Saffold gave you one on Saturday morning. The Buffalo Bills’ starting left guard took to social media and let his desire to continue playing in Buffalo be known publicly. He wrote on Twitter, “I’ll do whatever I gotta do to stay in Buffalo.”
3 reasons why Odell Beckham Jr. should end free agent tour with Buffalo Bills
Odell Beckham Jr. is finally healed up from a torn ACL injury he suffered during last year’s Super Bowl and
Baker Mayfield released by Carolina Panthers, 3 potential landing spots
The Carolina Panthers are reportedly set to release quarterback Baker Mayfield, moving on from the former No. 1 overall pick
Sweet dreams! Bills’ Von Miller falls asleep on live stream, wakes up to Buffalo as No. 1 seed in AFC (Watch)
Star pass rusher Von Miller took a quick snooze in front of a large audience on Sunday and woke up with the Buffalo Bills as the AFC’s No. 1 seed. Buffalo did not play on Sunday after defeating the New England Patriots 24-10 on Thursday Night Football. There were plenty of games to monitor on Sunday if you were a Bills fan or player for that matter, but Miller opted to get onto his Twitch account. During his session, Miller gave away a signed jersey and cards, FaceTimed with Odell Beckham Jr. and took calls while playing video games. At one point, Miller got a bit too comfortable in his gaming chair and nodded off.
NFL Analysis Network
Cowboys Receive Devastating Injury News After Big Win
The Dallas Cowboys picked up another dominant victory in Week 13, this time on Sunday Night Football over the Indianapolis Colts. Dallas won the game 54-19, scoring a franchise-record 33 points in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach. It was the third time in five games...
College Football World Was Furious With FOX's Decision
The college football world was not happy with FOX's in-game decision on Saturday night. At halftime of the Big Ten Championship Game, FOX had Alabama head coach Nick Saban on, allowing the head coach to essentially campaign his way into the College Football Playoff field. Saban was making his argument...
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Bills-Dolphins Week 15 game flexed to Saturday night
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills’ Week 15 home game against the Miami Dolphins has been flexed to an 8:15 p.m. kickoff on Saturday, Dec. 17, the NFL announced. The Bills-Dolphins matchup was one of five games eligible to be moved to Saturday during that week. The showdown between the two divisional rivals is […]
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
Deion Sanders Reportedly Targeting Major SEC Assistant Coach
Deion Sanders is reportedly not waiting around to fill out his staff at Colorado. According to a report this weekend, the Buffaloes' new head coach is targeting a prominent SEC assistant coach. Sanders is reportedly interested in bringing Charles Kelly with him to Boulder, according to Football Scoop. Kelly is...
Where do Bills stand in AFC after Chiefs, Dolphins lose on Sunday?
The Buffalo Bills entered Sunday’s slate of games in the no. 2 seed in the AFC behind the Kansas City Chief, but things look a lot different at the end of the day. Buffalo now sits atop the AFC after the Chiefs lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in a rematch of last season’s AFC title game. The Bengals beats the Chiefs, 27-24, to drop Kansas City to 9-3 on the season and into a tie with the Bills, who improved to 9-3 with a win over the New England Patriots on Thursday.
WATCH: Sean McDermott's Bills locker room speech post-Patriots win
After winning for the third time in 12 days and registering their first win in the AFC East in 2022, Bills head coach Sean McDermott credited his team’s leaders for guiding the way. The Bills (9-3) topped the Patriots (6-6) 24-10 on Thursday, and McDermott sent that message to...
NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Bills, Bengals impress as Jets fall
We saw plenty of fireworks during Week 13, setting up for quite a few changes in the Week 14 NFL Power Rankings. The Buffalo Bills helped kick off the week with a win on Thursday night, with other top teams like the Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, and Cincinnati Bengals joining them on the winning side. The Dallas Cowboys also picked up a monster win on Sunday Night Football, while the San Francisco 49ers got a huge W but suffered a huge L with the loss of Jimmy Garoppolo.
