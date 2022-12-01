Finally, a football championship for Granite Hills High

When Joaquin Thomas and Easton Peterson found out Granite Hills High had never won a section football championship, they were surprised. And stunned.

But in 62 years of hanging championship banners in the gym for lots of other sports, not one had ever carried the name "football" until the Eagles topped Ramona, 48-12, last weekend in the Division II title game at Escondido.

“Just before the Mira Mesa (semifinal) game, I was talking with one of the security guards on campus, and when he told me that we’d never won a football championship, I was shocked,” said Thomas, a senior who rarely leaves the field as a wide receiver, defensive back and punter.

“When you think of some of the past teams with big-name people, you’d think at least one of those teams had won a championship. What it did was motivate me, knowing we were one game away from having the chance to make history.”

Peterson, another 12 th -grader who also plays wide receiver and DB, found out the same week, but from a different source.

“That motivated me to help us become the first,” said the multi-sport standout who was a member of the Eagles’ section champion baseball team in 2021. “It did catch me by surprise (to find out football had never captured a section title).”

Both players also pointed to two key games during the season — one a loss and one a win.

“Beating Helix (46-44 in quadruple overtime) was huge,” said Thomas, “especially to me personally because I went to Helix as a freshman. We beat them at their home on senior night. Four overtimes — that was surrealistic.

“We not only won the Grossmont Hills league, we were on a roll entering the playoffs.”

For Peterson, it was a 15-12 loss to Madison, the sixth game of the season just before the seven-game win streak that led to the title, when he realized this team was special.

“We lost to Madison (28-20) in the semifinals last year, and we should have beaten them,” Peterson said. “Madison was an Open Division team — and so was our other loss this year to Poway — and it was so close. I knew right then that we had that spark and could compete with anyone.”

As for when the two realized the school would fill the championship void, it was two completely different times in the Ramona game.

“A few minutes after halftime (when Granite Hills opened a 34-12 lead) it occurred to me it was really going to happen,” Peterson said. “But it didn’t really hit me until after the game. I didn’t want to leave the field. It was such a great feeling holding that championship trophy and on the bus ride home I was all riled up.”

Thomas said he knew much earlier the Eagles were the best team.

“Right after (Zak Darling) broke free for our first touchdown (a 46-yard run), I looked over to our defensive line coach and we both knew,” Thomas said.

Oh, Ramona wasn’t going to fall that quickly, actually taking a 12-7 lead early in the second quarter before the Eagles scored on three straight runs before the half.

The team celebrated heartily until they returned to Granite Hills High that same night.

“As soon as we got off the bus coach (Kellan Cobbs, a 2005 Granite Hills High graduate) told us, ‘Now it’s (Southern California) Regional time,’” said Thomas, who has been in contact with San Diego State, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and Virginia. He expects to play nickel back on defense at the college level.

(Granite Hills is scheduled to play Etiwanda of Rancho Cucamonga on Saturday in the Southern Regional Division 2-A title game at 6 p.m. at Granite Hills.)

“We were all definitely excited, and we knew we’d left a legacy of being the first team to win a title. It was such a good feeling to have the teachers tell us how grateful they were for what we’d accomplished.

“But I also plan to come back the next two years to see how the sophomores do, especially our two running backs (Isaiah Jackson and Max Turner) and a linebacker (Parker Vance) who contributed so much.”

Who knows, maybe this group will be known as just the first of many section champions.

Steve Brand is a freelance writer.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .