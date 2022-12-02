PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV) - The annual Parade of Lights in Pacific Grove has been canceled due to bad weather, announced the city.

The parade was planned for 6 p.m. Thursday in Downtown Pacific Grove. The city did not say when and if they would reschedule the parade.

"We hope to celebrate this beloved event with you all soon.," said the Pacific Grove Chamber.

The theme this year was "A Magical Holiday."

The post PG Parade of Lights canceled due to the weather appeared first on KION546 .