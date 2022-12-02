ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KION News Channel 5/46

PG Parade of Lights canceled due to the weather

By Ricardo Tovar
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00fhCL_0jUUksAq00

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV) - The annual Parade of Lights in Pacific Grove has been canceled due to bad weather, announced the city.

The parade was planned for 6 p.m. Thursday in Downtown Pacific Grove. The city did not say when and if they would reschedule the parade.

"We hope to celebrate this beloved event with you all soon.," said the Pacific Grove Chamber.

The theme this year was "A Magical Holiday."

The post PG Parade of Lights canceled due to the weather appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 0

Related
KSBW.com

Heavy rain projected on the Central Coast: When you can expect the storm

SALINAS, Calif. — Heavy rain is expected to hit the Central Coast on Thursday. Here's a timeline based on current storm data from Wednesday morning to help you prepare for the coming rain. Wednesday. 8 p.m.: Possible light showers. Thursday. Midnight: High winds begin to ramp up with gusts...
KION News Channel 5/46

Storm prep sandbag locations on the Central Coast

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV)- With the storm approaching the Central Coast on Thursday night, local emergency agencies are helping residents prepare for the rain storm. We have a list of where you can get your sandbags to help protect your house. Monterey County There will be 18 locations where you can pick up sandbags throughout The post Storm prep sandbag locations on the Central Coast appeared first on KION546.
SFGate

Rare footage captured of 4 mountain lions together in Santa Cruz County

SOQUEL, Calif. — A trail camera captured a group of four mountain lions following behind a deer in Soquel. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife says this is the first time they’ve heard of them being spotted in a while. “I knew that we had wildlife mountain...
NBC Bay Area

University Announces Plans to Permanently Close Historic Bay Area Railroad

Volunteers hoping to restore the fire-damaged historic Swanton Pacific Railroad in the Santa Cruz mountains were dismayed this week to learn the university in possession of the land is aborting plans to rebuild. A dean with Cal Poly University informed the volunteer-run Swanton Pacific Railroad Society by email the school...
KION News Channel 5/46

3.7 earthquake strikes near San Jose

ALUM ROCK, Calif. (KION-TV)- The United States Geological Survey said a 3.7 earthquake shook 11 miles away from San Jose at 3:13 p.m. on Monday. The epicenter is believed to be 13 kilometers southeast of Alum Rock. The depth is reported to be 6.9 kilometers. This is a developing story. The post 3.7 earthquake strikes near San Jose appeared first on KION546.
KION News Channel 5/46

SIG Alert issued for south Highway 101 for semi-truck that spilled 400 sandbags near Prunedale

PRUNEDALE, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP said that traffic is backed up on southbound Highway 101 at Vierra Canyon. CHP said around 3:06 p.m., they received a call about a semi-truck that spilled sandbags all over the southbound number one lane. Eric Van Hagen The semi-truck struck the center median southbound US-101 at Vierra Canyon. CHP said The post SIG Alert issued for south Highway 101 for semi-truck that spilled 400 sandbags near Prunedale appeared first on KION546.
KRON4 News

Chunk of West Cliff Drive in Santa Cruz slides away

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — Big ocean waves battering West Cliff Drive in Santa Cruz took a toll on the westside’s beloved recreational trail. A strong November swell, combined with King Tides and erosion, caused a large chunk of the trail to collapse down the beach below. The trail is known for its stunning ocean […]
KION News Channel 5/46

More than 17,000 without power in Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- PG&E said that a power outage has taken out power from 17,471 customers. A cause has not been determined, and power is estimated to return at 9 p.m. Wednesday. Outages were first reported at 3:27 p.m., according to PG&E. The post More than 17,000 without power in Santa Cruz County appeared first on KION546.
NBC Bay Area

Sidewalk in Popular Santa Cruz Street Collapses, Poses Safety Issue

A popular sidewalk on the coast has fallen into the sea and locals say it isn't the first time. West Cliff Drive in Santa Cruz is a popular walking area for locals and visitors. But on Friday, the sidewalk caved in. Police closed the sidewalk, but now walkers are on...
KSBW.com

Watsonville man struck by driver in Santa Cruz while walking on Highway 1

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol reported a crash between a pedestrian and a vehicle that happened on Nov. 30 around 6:48 p.m. According to CHP, a 31-year-old man from Watsonville was walking on northbound Highway 1, as a 61-year-old woman from Capitola was driving an Acura heading northbound, struck the man as he was walking within the lanes of Northbound Highway 1, south of Park Avenue.
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas Fire warns cold weather could lead to increase in homeless fires

SALINAS, CALIF. (KION-TV)- The cold days are creeping into the Central Coast.  Those who don’t have a roof over their head are trying to stay warm. Some move from place to place. Others are staying put and looking to find resources. Some can rely on things like heaters at home or new jackets. But what The post Salinas Fire warns cold weather could lead to increase in homeless fires appeared first on KION546.
ediblemontereybay.com

Found Treasure: San Juan Bautista Bakery

December 2, 2022 – You know you have a local institution on your hands when it hosts the town’s visitor center inside the shop. So it goes with San Juan Bautista Bakery, which offers a bunch of other indicators it’s both an institution and a Found Treasure, starting with its old-school sign.
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas Fire saves two kittens from apartment fire

SALINAS, Calif, (KION-TV): Salinas Fire saved two kittens from an apartment fire that occurred on the 300 block of Hayes Street on Sunday morning. Firefighters told KION they responded to an apartment fire that took place in an upstairs apartment unit around 10 a.m. Firefighters said that the fire was coming from the wall heater The post Salinas Fire saves two kittens from apartment fire appeared first on KION546.
KION News Channel 5/46

Wilder Ranch State Park to conduct prescribed burns until December 3rd

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- If you happen to see smoke in Santa Cruz County throughout the weekend do not be alarmed. California State Parks announced on Friday afternoon they will continue with prescribed burns at Wilder Ranch State Park. The burns will take place between the Eucalyptus Loop Trail and the Long Meadow Trail. State The post Wilder Ranch State Park to conduct prescribed burns until December 3rd appeared first on KION546.
KION News Channel 5/46

Man dead after crashing into tree in South Monterey County: CHP

SAN LUCAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP King City said that a man died after a fatal crash on Jolon Road Monday morning. The crash happened around 9:12 a.m. when a man driving a black Jeep Wrangler went off the road and hit a tree for an unknown reason, said crash investigators. The man was pronounced dead The post Man dead after crashing into tree in South Monterey County: CHP appeared first on KION546.
KION News Channel 5/46

Gov. Newsom gives $36 million for new homeless housing on Central Coast and San Jose

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV)- Governor Gavin Newsom announced he has signed off on the final Homekey awards for 2022. Five California counties will receive a total of $36 million in funding for projects aimed at helping with homelessness. San Benito and Santa Cruz County each received upwards of $2 million for building new structures to aid The post Gov. Newsom gives $36 million for new homeless housing on Central Coast and San Jose appeared first on KION546.
KION News Channel 5/46

Hollister second grader asks Santa to help the needy for Christmas

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- A second grader from Hollister is not asking Santa for toys or video games this Christmas. All young Anthony Cordova Jr. wants is for the world to be a better place for all. In a letter to Santa, Anthony wrote: Dear Santa, This year what I want is different. I am not The post Hollister second grader asks Santa to help the needy for Christmas appeared first on KION546.
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy