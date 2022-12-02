ISP: Wanted man kills himself after 12-hour standoff in Jennings County

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. — A wanted man ended a 12-hour standoff with police in Jennings County on Thursday by taking his own life, according to Indiana State Police.

The man was identified as 38-year-old Cory D. Jenkins.

ISP said the incident began shortly after midnight when the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office was called to a rural residence on County Road 550 West after receiving reports that Jenkins was at the home.

Jenkins had arrest warrants for burglary, serious violent felon in possession of a firearm, battery with serious bodily injury and intimidation, said state police.

When deputies arrived, Jenkins barricaded himself inside the residence and held family members inside against their will with a firearm, ISP said. Authorities noted that during the initial incident, Jenkins reportedly fired a shot inside the home, but nobody was injured.

Police said troopers and deputies were eventually able to get three family members to safety after they climbed out a window, and a fourth person with Jenkins was later allowed to leave.

Two ISP SWAT Teams, the Jennings County SWAT Team and negotiators responded to the scene. For hours, negotiators tried to convince Jenkins to leave the residence peacefully. Police said he was seen holding a handgun multiple times during the ordeal.

The standoff concluded shortly before noon when Jenkins killed himself, state police reported.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.