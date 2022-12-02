Police offering $10K for information in fatal shooting of 15-year-old NJ boy

NEWARK, N.J. (1010 WINS) — Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the fatal shooting of a New Jersey teenager over Thanksgiving weekend.

The 15-year-old Newark boy, Al-Sanir Hall, was found shot around 7 p.m. Sunday by police at the intersection of Melrose Avenue and Wills Place in Irvington, police said.

Emergency responders pronounced Hall dead at the scene. No arrests have been made yet.

On Thursday, the Essex County Sheriff’s Crime Stoppers Program announced they would be offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the killer or killers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-847-7432 or 1-877-TIPS-4EC. Calls will be kept confidential.