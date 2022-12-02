ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On-duty Yonkers police officer killed in multi-vehicle accident

By Curtis Brodner
 4 days ago

YONKERS, N.Y. (1010 WINS) — An on-duty Yonkers police officer was killed in a traffic accident on Thursday, according to the Yonkers Police Department.

The sergeant, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of his family, was driving westbound on Tuckahoe Road near the Sprain Brook Parkway overpass in an unmarked police vehicle around 3:30 p.m.

A BMW driver traveling the opposite direction lost control of his car and crossed lanes, slamming into the police vehicle and a Westchester County Bee-Line bus.

The sergeant, who was the sole occupant of the car, was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The BMW driver is in critical condition, the bus driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and several bus passengers were treated for minor injuries at the scene of the accident.

The sergeant was a 24-year veteran of the YPD.

“Our hearts are broken tonight and we ask that you please keep the Sergeant’s family in your thoughts and prayers,” wrote the department in a statement.

The YPD and Westchester County Department of Public Safety are investigating the accident.

Tuckahoe Road was closed in both directions as of 7 p.m. Thursday.

