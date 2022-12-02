ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois lawmakers want to cap interest rates for pawnbrokers

By John Clark
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x5XRE_0jUUkfwd00

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois lawmakers and pawnbrokers throughout the state are battling over a bill that would close a loophole over interest rates that the pawnbrokers exploit.

Current state law caps interest rates on consumer loans at 35%, but that law doesn’t apply to owners of pawn shops.

Legislators say the interest rates charged by pawnbrokers disproportionately hurt marginalized groups.

The pawnbrokers’ association argues that a 36% cap is not a “one size fits all” approach.

“You have to understand you cannot compare a pawn shop in Chicago to a pawn shop in Southern Illinois. The collateral that comes in and the items that come in are completely different,” said Kelly Swisher, President of the Illinois Pawnbrokers Association.

Sen. Jacqueline Collins (D-Chicago) said “Pawn brokers like payday lenders, make a living draining money from people who are struggling people that reside in my district and many of the other marginalized black and brown communities across the state. And in our rural areas as well.”

When the 36% cap on consumer loans passed, pawnbrokers asked the courts for an injunction so that the law wouldn’t apply to them, and their request was granted.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Two gas tax increases coming to Illinois next year

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two increases to the Illinois gas tax are set to hit in 2023. On July 1st, Gov. JB Pritzker placed a six-month freeze on the 2022 gas tax increase to offset the costs of inflation on households’ bottom line. However, Illinois already has an automatic annual gas tax increase. That means, […]
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Tinder subject of new Illinois class action privacy lawsuit

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Users of Tinder in Illinois may be eligible for a claim in a class action lawsuit. According to the Cook County Record, a lawsuit filed in October on behalf of plaintiffs Bria Randle, Vanessa Gusman, Kasie Sedwick, Nicole Demonte, Ainsley Jacobson, and Brandy Luker, accuse Tinder’s parent company, Match Group, of […]
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

18% of voters in Illinois voted by mail this past election

(WTVO) — The Illinois State Board of Elections certified the November election results on Monday. The number of people who voted by mail in this election doubled. About 18% of votes chose to cast their ballots this way. Only 9% did so in 2018. The state rolled out its permanent vote-by-mail applications this year, which […]
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Do I need a license to sell homemade food in Illinois?

(WTVO) — The holiday season is one of the most popular times for baking in the country, as people will be making treats for family and friends get-togethers. But many residents might be wondering, however, if they can make a profit off of their holiday treats. A state law that was updated in 2021 allows […]
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I leave a junk car on the street in Illinois?

(WTVO) — What happens when a junk car is left on the streets in Illinois? What’s written in state law spells that out. According to the Illinois Vehicle Code, when a car or truck is left unattended on an Illinois highway or expressway for two or more hours, a police officer in that jurisdiction may authorize […]
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

FBI: Arizona cult leader had 20 wives, some as young as 9

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (WTVO) — According to the FBI, an accused polygamist cult leader in Arizona had 20 wives, including underage girls and one who was possibly his own daughter. The Federal Bureau of Investigation filed an affidavit in federal court on Friday accusing Samuel Rappylee Bateman, 46, of transporting minors between Arizona, Utah, Nevada, and […]
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

32K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy