Children and adults earn a spot on Santa’s naughty list: Chagrin Falls police blotter

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio – Juvenile complaint, Shopping Plaza Drive:. CVS staff called police 6:27 p.m. Nov. 23 after a group of juveniles ran around the store being loud, fighting with one another and breaking small items. The group returned multiple times after being asked to leave. Responding police found the children outside, but near the store. Parents were called to pick up their children.
Woman cited for barking dogs at 1 a.m.: Avon Police Blotter

Police cited a woman for barking dogs at 1:05 a.m. Nov. 13 after their second response to her home for the same complaint in two months. The woman reportedly took more than five minutes to answer the door when the officer was “banging on the front door and ringing the doorbell.” The dogs continued barking from the fenced back yard, reports said.
