Unhappy Wendy’s customer points gun at drive-thru window: Parma Heights Police Blotter
On Nov. 19, police were dispatched to Wendy’s after an employee reported that a female customer at the drive-thru window had pointed a gun at her and made threats. An arriving officer located the suspect. The Cleveland woman was arrested for aggravated menacing. Stolen vehicle: Springwood Road. On Nov....
Parma Heights exploring new traffic camera enforcement system for school zones
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Earlier this year, Parma Heights was planning to restart its traffic camera enforcement system monitoring red light and speed incidents at the Pearl and York road intersection. City Council had approved a partnership with Verra Mobility to not only monitor the aforementioned busy intersection, but also...
Woman victim of smash and grab: Mayfield Police Blotter
Brazen thieves hit Meijer electronics department: Seven Hills Police Blotter
On Nov. 9, police were dispatched to Meijer after an asset protection team leader observed two men stealing from the Broadview Road store. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said the suspects were in the electronics department when they used a pry bar to break into a case.
Woman finds nativity yard display desecrated: South Euclid Police Blotter
A resident reported Dec. 2 that someone stole several figurines from a nativity display in her front yard and replaced the baby Jesus with a tombstone shaped Halloween decoration that had “RIP” written on it. The incident is under investigation. Pocket picking: Warrensville Center Road. A woman reported...
Thieves target Kohl’s, Rally House in Westgate shopping center: Fairview Park Police Blotter
At 11:21 a.m. Nov. 28, a Kohl’s employee reported that a theft had occurred in the store Nov. 22, with two men grabbing large amounts of clothing off the racks and leaving the store without paying.
Children and adults earn a spot on Santa’s naughty list: Chagrin Falls police blotter
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio – Juvenile complaint, Shopping Plaza Drive:. CVS staff called police 6:27 p.m. Nov. 23 after a group of juveniles ran around the store being loud, fighting with one another and breaking small items. The group returned multiple times after being asked to leave. Responding police found the children outside, but near the store. Parents were called to pick up their children.
Police investigate vandalized bathroom and egged house: Strongsville Police Blotter
On Nov. 18, a Burger King employee called police about a woman causing a disturbance at the Pearl Road restaurant. The caller said the woman had not only vandalized the bathroom, but also refused to leave. An arriving officer located the suspect outside the restaurant. She denied vandalizing the bathroom,...
Woman cited for barking dogs at 1 a.m.: Avon Police Blotter
Police cited a woman for barking dogs at 1:05 a.m. Nov. 13 after their second response to her home for the same complaint in two months. The woman reportedly took more than five minutes to answer the door when the officer was “banging on the front door and ringing the doorbell.” The dogs continued barking from the fenced back yard, reports said.
Officers solve mystery of fur coat mix-up at Hunt Club: Gates Mills Police Blotter
A woman reported from the Chagrin Valley Hunt Club Nov. 30 that after dining, she could not locate her $5,000 fur coat in the coat room. Upon investigation, it was discovered that a similar coat had been found unclaimed in another area of the club and that hers had been inadvertently taken by another guest.
Akron shoplifters caught trying to flee with stolen goods: Parma Police Blotter
On Nov. 17, police were dispatched to Dick’s Sporting Goods regarding a shoplifting call. An arriving officer learned that the suspect left driving a Hyundai Sonata, which was located on West Ridgewood Drive. The Akron woman was arrested for shoplifting. Her partner in crime -- another Rubber City resident...
Parma driver accuses McDonald’s employee of making threats: Brooklyn Police Blotter
On Nov. 16, police were dispatched to McDonald’s regarding a disturbance at the fast-food restaurant. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said that while she was in the drive-thru lane, an employee threatened to “kick her a--.”. The employee told the officer that the Parma driver...
Officers visit home three times after initial argument over pair of sneakers: Richmond Heights Police Blotter
A man reported around 9:30 p.m. Dec. 3 that his girlfriend damaged a pair of his shoes, however he could not prove he was the owner of the shoes or that she damaged them. His mother also told officers that the woman damaged them. About an hour later, the man...
Woman tracks ex-boyfriend to restaurant, assaults his current girlfriend: Lyndhurst Police Blotter
At 10:45 p.m. Dec. 3, a woman reported that her daughter, 20, of Mayfield Heights, had been assaulted while at Applebee’s restaurant, 5658 Mayfield Road. The 20-year-old was with her boyfriend, 23, of Lyndhurst, when the man’s former girlfriend, 22, of Mentor, showed up and used her fists to assault the victim.
Bullets strike vehicle: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter
Bedford man shot to death at recreation center on Cleveland’s East Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Bedford man was fatally shot Tuesday outside of the Earle B. Turner Recreation Center on the city’s East Side, according to police. Jamarion Smith, 18, died about 6:50 p.m. at the recreation center, located at 11300 Miles Avenue, near East 113th Street, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
Dishonest woman arrested the next day doing the right thing -- paying her ticket: Solon police blotter
SOLON, Ohio -- Furnishing false information: Richmond Road. At 3:50 p.m. Nov. 28, an officer stopped a car that displayed expired plates. The driver, a Bedford Heights woman, 22, did not have a driver’s license, but did supply a form of identification. The officer seemingly verified her identity via the police database, cited her, and released her.
Suspect arrested after online threat closes Bedford schools Tuesday, Wednesday
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Bedford City School officials announced Wednesday that a suspect accused of making an online threat toward the school has been “apprehended without resistance.”. The schools closed Tuesday after receiving a threat, which officials said was not credible. “The district received an online threat and decided...
Former employee assaults co-worker after being fired for theft: Broadview Heights Police Blotter
On Nov. 9, police were dispatched to a Royalton Road appliance store regarding an assault.
Hungry and speeding, Parma driver admits to having ‘a bit to drink’ before arrest: Brecksville Police Blotter
On Oct. 28, police observed a speeding maroon Buick traveling 77 mph in a 25 mph zone on Royalton Road. The officer caught up with the Buick as it was entering the Interstate 77 northbound ramp. While talking to the Parma driver, the officer smelled booze. Asked about the speeding,...
