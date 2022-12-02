Bowling Green volleyball drops NCAA tournament opener

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Bowling Green State University volleyball team saw its season come to an end Thursday, losing in three sets to Western Kentucky in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Ranked sixth in its quadrant on the bracket, Western Kentucky prevailed 25-20, 25-23, 25-20 at the University of Kentucky’s Memorial Coliseum.

The Hilltoppers put together a strong offensive attack, finishing with a .294 attack percentage to Bowling Green’s .221 mark. Western Kentucky won the match in an hour and 38 minutes.

Lauryn Hovey had 11 kills and 14 assists for Bowling Green, with Petra Indrova contributing 10 kills. Jaden Walz had 20 assists, and Yelianiz Torres had nine digs.

Paige Briggs, Lauren Matthews, and Katie Isenbarger each had 10 kills for Western Kentucky, with Callie Bauer recording 34 assists and Abby Schaefer 10 digs. Isenbarger also had seven blocks.

Bowling Green (22-10) was tied with Western Kentucky as late as 13-13 in the first set and 18-18 in the second and third sets. But Western Kentucky stepped up late in each set, leading by at least two in each set once the Hilltoppers reached 20 points.

Western Kentucky (28-3) faces third-seeded Kentucky, a 3-0 winner Thursday over Loyola Chicago, in Friday’s second round.

Ball State, which Bowling Green defeated in the Mid-American Conference tournament’s championship match, made the tournament as an at-large. The Cardinals lost 3-0 at Marquette on Thursday.

Ohio State hosts Tennessee State at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Covelli Center.