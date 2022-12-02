Read full article on original website
Homicide suspect and his girlfriend led detectives on car chase, crashed into patrol cars, sheriff says
OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Detectives with the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a homicide suspect on Thursday who tried to pull a gun and knife on them after a car chase. The sheriff’s office said that officials had been looking for the suspect, 39-year-old Daniel Shamblin, after determining that he may have been […]
krcrtv.com
Two suspects identified in shooting and standoff with police in Chico
CHICO, Calif. — The two suspects involved in a shooting incident Wednesday at a Safeway in Chico, and a standoff at an apartment complex on Rancheria Ave.—19-year-old Madison Sells and 25-year-old Shawn Williamson—were arrested and booked into the Butte County Jail with no bail. According to Butte...
actionnewsnow.com
Man hit, killed by vehicle in Oroville last week identified
OROVILLE, Calif. - The Butte County Coroner's Office has released the identity of the man who was killed in the deadly vehicle vs pedestrian crash in Oroville last week. The Coroner's Office identified 63-year-old Kenneth Parker, of Oroville, as the person who was hit and killed at the intersection of Oro Dam Boulevard and Lincoln Boulevard around 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 25.
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies identify 2 killed in I-5 collision Thanksgiving night
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people who were killed after they were hit by a vehicle Thanksgiving night on Interstate 5. Deputies identified 46-year-old Lisa Bacon of Orland and 55-year-old Brian Ford of Redding. The CHP said the crash happened around...
Northern California restaurant reopens four years after devastating Camp Fire
"We've always had really good support."
actionnewsnow.com
Northbound I-5 reopens in Redding after multiple-vehicle crash
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 3:43 P.M. UPDATE - All lanes of northbound Interstate 5 are reopen in Redding after a multiple-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon, according to Caltrans District 2. Caltrans says the crash happened just south of the Hilltop Drive overcrossing. No information about injuries was provided. This is a developing...
