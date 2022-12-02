Read full article on original website
Bike donation to help ensure everyone has a merry Christmas
JOPLIN, Mo. — Local groups are working together to make sure less fortunate kids have a merry Christmas. 20 bicycles were donated by the “Cummins Inc” corporate team. Employees of the Joplin facility then partnered up with “United Way of Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas” to distribute the bikes to various local non-profits.
Honoring Bradley Skaggs, by helping those in need
NOEL, Mo. — A toy drive in McDonald county is an opportunity to honor a life cut short. The “Noel Fire Department” is hoping to collect as many toys or financial donations as possible this year, in honor of Bradley Skaggs. The 18-year-old was killed last month...
21st annual “Gift of Light, Gift of Love” at the Ronald McDonald House
JOPLIN, Mo. — Christmas shopping can be tough to tackle for parents of a sick child, but you can help. The “Ronald McDonald House of the Four States” has a wish list for needed items every month of the year. But during the month of December, they...
How you can donate medical equipment in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — The holidays are an ideal time to get rid of some things you no longer need and donate them to someone who does. And that includes medical equipment. The “Medical Loan Closet” at Grace Baptist Church is stocked with both durable and non-durable equipment to loan to people who need it.
Motorcycle club hosts food drive in Neosho
NEOSHO, Mo. — A local motorcycle club provides for a Neosho homeless shelter. The Galloping Good Motorcycle Club has been holding a food drive for several years now. The proceeds go to Restoration Life Center in Neosho. Today’s food drive took place at King Food Saver in Neosho.
GMFS Half-Hour Highlights
Despite it being Krampus Day, the Boys bring bring us plenty of Christmas cheer to keep the antithesis of Santa at bay! With the Mayoral Tree Lighting happening in Carthage today, and Joplin’s Christmas parade tomorrow, there’s plenty to celebrate the holiday season!
Annual “James River Christmas” event
JOPLIN, Mo. — The Christmas season is in full swing for a local church. This weekend, James River Church in Joplin held its annual “James River Christmas” event. The performance was full of music, goats, donkeys, camels, and Santa Claus, of course. It was actually a weekend...
Handmade pottery for sale at MSSU — right in time for Christmas
JOPLIN, Mo. — A local university has a few suggestions for your Christmas list. Missouri Southern is hosting its 2022 holiday student pottery sale. Dozens of items are up for grabs, everything from mugs and bottles to small statuettes. The sale is a chance for students to find out...
Carriage Rides & More at MSSU This Friday
Carriage rides, tree lighting, Makers Market, plus the showing of the classic “A Christmas Story” all at Missouri Southern’s Holiday Happening event happening this Friday! This is free and open to the campus and community. All the details and more here (including the first ever look at the Christmas themed Roary!).
Families, shut-ins receive food this Christmas thanks to Branco donation
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — An organization that helps feed people during the holiday season received a big boost Friday (12/2). Branco Enterprises donated $1,500 to the Newton County Food Basket Brigade. Since 1987, the Newton County Food Basket Brigade has provided a Christmas dinner, as well as two weeks...
Annual Carl Junction Christmas Parade
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Many cities in the Four States are feeling the fun of Christmas. And there was plenty of Christmas fun today in Carl Junction with the city’s annual Christmas parade. The Lions Club of Carl Junction and the city’s Chamber of Commerce partnered together to...
Passerby spots structure fire near Diamond
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — About 6:15 a.m. Monday, December 5, a passerby spotted a structure fire just north of Elm Road on State Route E near Diamond alerting Newton County Central Dispatch. Diamond Fire Dept, Newton County Ambulance and Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. Mutual aid support from Neosho Fire Protection and East Newton/Granby Fire. Google Maps screenshot during fire...
2022 Carthage Christmas parade route packed
CARTHAGE, Mo. — It was a good night for a parade, if you didn’t mind some light drizzle. A crowd of up to three and four people deep in several areas along the route, lined the Carthage square tonight (12/5) for the 49th annual Carthage Christmas parade, which made its way around the iconic Jasper County Courthouse.
Springfield’s Crosslines Holiday Assistance Program deadline nearing
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Crosslines helps thousands of families in Springfield with their Holiday Assistance Program. Families can apply to receive food and gifts for kids, but the deadline is quickly approaching. Crosslines distributes food to those in need for the holidays, and this year, more than 2,300 people were...
“Making Spirits Bright” was an evening of fun, but with a message
JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin Church held an evening of fun, to spread a message. The “First Baptist Church” of Joplin held its community Christmas event “Making Spirits Bright.”. They offered Christmas karaoke, bounce houses, campfires for s’more making, a photo booth, food trucks – even...
Smoke showing, former Holiday Inn Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 4:30 p.m. Friday, December 2 reports of smoke showing from the former Holiday Inn Hotel, 3500 block Hammons Blvd alerted Joplin E-911. Joplin Fire, Joplin Police, METS ambulance, Newton County Ambulance responded. Redings Mill Fire and MoDOT Emergency Response responded as mutual aid. On scene we observed smoke visible from different windows of the large,...
GMFS Facebook Question & Birthdays
We look at some of your responses to our Facebook question asking “What’s your favorite Christmas Movie?” And we look at some birthdays as we remind you to enter yours on fourstateshomepage.com for your chance to win tickets to B&B Theatres in Neosho. A winner is drawn every Friday!
Grove visionary pioneer to be honored by the community
GROVE, Okla. – A former newspaper editor, judge, and businessman will be enshrined Tuesday night as the Grove Wall of Honor recipient for this year. Samuel C. Platt (1856-1928) will be honored at a regular Grove City Council meeting for his many contributions made to the community, said Debbie Bottoroff, city manager.
Gamers and vendors alike attended “JOMO Gamecon 2022”
JOPLIN, Mo. — A local church is using games to spread the message. Celebration Church in Joplin hosted the first-ever JOMO Game Con. It’s a convention for videos, cards, and board games. Participants had the chance to come in and play games, hear from speakers, and see what...
“Holiday Homes Tour” in Carthage
CARTHAGE, Mo. — After four years, the “Carthage Historic Preservation” group was able to hold another magical “Holiday Homes Tour.”. Six beautifully decorated homes were open for visitors to tour both historic and new homes throughout the day. Of course, the historic “Phelps House” offered its...
