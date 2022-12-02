I had the utmost pleasure and privilege of growing up in a home where music seemed to gush out of every room and every person — music unfurled over my ears in every waking moment, making my house feel warm and lived-in. It was almost as if every second spent in silence was a second wasted. My musical appetite was voracious in those days — unrefined and unapologetic, I consumed everything with unbridled and childlike joy. The music of my parents is where I had my first taste of this feeling — everything that they hated, I hated, and everything that they loved, I loved tenfold. Whether it was my mother’s love for harmonies, insisting “I can do the high part if you can just do the melody” or my dad’s wide palms beating out a rhythm on the car steering wheel like he was Keith Moon, the love for music sparked in those days still burns just as bright and loud.

1 DAY AGO