Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley Dead at 71 After Shock Cancer Diagnosis
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71. “We are sad to inform you that our incredible,...
Mother of Todd and Julie Chrisley’s adopted daughter, Chloe, wants custody back
The mother of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s adopted daughter wants to regain custody after the couple were sentenced to prison. While Kyle Chrisley’s ex Angela Johnson has “not filed any legal papers … as of right now” to become Chloe’s guardian again, she told TMZ on Monday that she is “in the process” of it. Johnson, 31, clarified that she wants to “go back to court to get Chloe back home.” Tearfully, she explained, “I want her home. She deserves to be home. … I’m her biological mom. I didn’t walk away from her. I was pushed out of her life.” Todd, 53,...
The emotional consequences of #andamovie and empathizing with Abed Nadir
The date was Sept. 30, 2022. After two years of speculation as to why the Instagram account for NBC’s “Community” — @communitytv — returned after five years of radio silence, it finally happened. One symbol, nine letters, three words: The textpost gave one of the cultiest cult classic fanbases hope again with the phrase #andamovie. Seeing this, I was filled with unspeakable excitement suffused with an unidentifiable sense of dread.
Youth sports doom young minds: Where to go from here?
Have you ever seen an episode of “Dance Moms,” that utterly ridiculous reality TV show about a group of young female dancers and their moms at “The Abby Lee Dance Company?” If you have, you probably recall a whole lot of screaming, crying and pointless drama that seemed totally fabricated. As a kid, I was an avid fan, but it wasn’t the catfights between the mothers that kept me enthralled — it was the young girls who spent hours in rehearsal getting yelled at by their dance teacher. I could relate to them.
The chokehold the ‘Am I Gay’ quiz had on my younger years
As a young closeted gay child in a heteronormative society, there was nothing more crushing yet eye-opening than finding out you’re gay from the aptly-named “Am I Gay” Internet quiz. I was 12 years old and in seventh grade when I first took the dastardly quiz. Before...
Harry Potter and the forced farewell to childhood
While we all have a childhood, each one is a unique experience. It’s a stage in life that we remember mostly through old photographs and stories our parents tell us to give us more or less an idea of what we were like as kids. We may also remember our childhoods through specific media we engaged with during that time. Some people think of Disney princess movies like “The Little Mermaid”; others of Disney Channel cartoons like “Phineas and Ferb”; and some of Pixar movies like “Cars.” For me, childhood is synonymous with the Harry Potter franchise.
On Nancy Drew, Scooby-Doo and the mysteries of childhood
On my older sister’s bookshelf sit 12 bright yellow hardcover editions of the Nancy Drew classic mysteries. Arranged in a neatly ordered row, dust has now likely had the chance to coat the spines and nestle in the upper lip between the cover and the pages, but there was a time when those books scarcely spent a second stuck on the shelf. They’d go directly out of my sister’s hands and into mine, where they’d remain indefinitely as I re-read them over and over, caught in an infinite loop awaiting a break sequence that would never arrive. A beloved token of my sister’s library and an artifact of my childhood, the pages are well-worn from countless turns and creases, and I know each one of the mysteries they hold within by heart.
The first time you came across Rookie’s website, it was already a graveyard
The first time you came across Rookie’s website, it was already a graveyard. It was March 2020, you had a surplus of free time on your hands, and you were reading interviews with Elizabeth Meriwether, the creator of the sitcom New Girl. Upon first glance, Rookie’s website appeared anything but dead: an online magazine by and for teenagers.
Movie musicals, the arts and radicalization
To say that the movie musical dominated my youth would be an understatement. I wore the High School Musical merch. I absolutely flipped my lid when I found out my L.A.-based uncle working in the music industry had seen Zac Efron (“17 Again”) and Vanessa Hudgens (“Tick Tick Boom”) eating lunch mere tables away from him. I longed for weekends when my dad would leave town on business and my mother, sister and I, per tradition, would get Steak ’n Shake from the drive thru and watch “Hairspray.” Even in my young adult life, I made “Lemonade Mouth” a mandatory viewing for all of my friends. These films not only entertained me but slowly radicalized me — if, of course, being a “radical” means that you believe in equity.
The animation of my childhood: kung fu-fighting pandas and good fun
“Kung Fu Panda 2” is the only film I’ve seen more than twice in theaters. I was 8 years old when it came out in 2011 and somehow convinced my parents and grandparents to see it with me five separate times before it stopped showing several months later. “Kung Fu Panda 2” has stood the test of time, solidifying its place among my favorite movies.
Growing up and staying young in the Lost Cities
My decision to read “Keeper of the Lost Cities” by Shannon Messenger was a last-ditch effort at staving off boredom at the end of a long, painful sick day in the second semester of eighth grade. I downloaded the first book while curled into a pathetic ball at the end of my couch, the blue light of my phone screen glaring against my face in an unlit living room. Little did I know in that moment how much this series would come to mean to me in the following years.
Songs of my parents
I had the utmost pleasure and privilege of growing up in a home where music seemed to gush out of every room and every person — music unfurled over my ears in every waking moment, making my house feel warm and lived-in. It was almost as if every second spent in silence was a second wasted. My musical appetite was voracious in those days — unrefined and unapologetic, I consumed everything with unbridled and childlike joy. The music of my parents is where I had my first taste of this feeling — everything that they hated, I hated, and everything that they loved, I loved tenfold. Whether it was my mother’s love for harmonies, insisting “I can do the high part if you can just do the melody” or my dad’s wide palms beating out a rhythm on the car steering wheel like he was Keith Moon, the love for music sparked in those days still burns just as bright and loud.
