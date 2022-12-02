Watch Buffalo Kickoff Live ahead of Bills at Patriots

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Bills are on the road to take on the Patriots on Thursday night seeking their first divisional win of the season, and the Buffalo Kickoff Live crew will get you prepped for that and more.

You can watch BKL starting at 7 p.m. on this page or on WIVB. Kickoff between the Bills and Patriots is slated for 8:15 p.m.

Odell Beckham Jr. visiting Bills on free agency tour, between Giants, Cowboys meetings

Who is on Buffalo Kickoff Live?

News 4’s Josh Reed and Heather Prusak anchor our coverage, along with Thad Brown from our sister station in Rochester, WROC. They’re joined by Sal Capaccio from WGR 550, Tim Graham from The Athletic and Matt Parrino from Syracuse.com.

What should I know about the Patriots?

The Patriots are 6-5 on the year and are coming off a 33-26 loss to the Vikings on Thanksgiving night. In that loss to Minnesota, New England quarterback Mac Jones had one of the best games of his career, throwing for 382 yards and two touchdowns.

The Patriot defense is led by linebacker Matthew Judon, who leads the NFL with 13 sacks.

Who’s in, who’s out

The Bills have just two players that have been declared out for Thursday’s matchup, but they’re both significant. Linebacker Von Miller (knee) was ruled out earlier this week and was placed on injured reserve on Thursday , meaning he’ll miss at least the Patriots game and the following three. In addition, offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (ankle) is also out.

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin/heel) is slated to return to the lineup on Thursday after missing the previous two games. While the Bills lose Miller, they do get defensive ends Gregory Rousseau (ankle) and AJ Epenesa (ankle) back, which should help lessen the blow of Miller’s absence. Center Mitch Morse (elbow/ankle) will also return after missing last week’s win over Detroit.

Latest Bills news

When can I watch BKL again?

Buffalo Kickoff Live will return on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 11:30 a.m. prior to the day’s NFL slate.

