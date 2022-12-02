ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berea, OH

Cleveland.com

Cleveland police to create first-ever relocation program for homicide witnesses

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Division of Police is working to establish its first-ever formal witness-protection program in hopes of solving more homicides. Roughly $13,000 out of a $17,000 state grant from the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services will be used by Cleveland police to temporarily re-locate homicide witnesses at risk of retaliation, during the course of a one-year pilot program.
Cleveland.com

Lakewood woman in custody after she is accused of stabbing parents in North Ridgeville attack

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio – A Lakewood woman has been arrested and accused of stabbing her parents in their North Ridgeville home Tuesday afternoon. North Ridgeville police responded to the 6600 block of Amber Way at 4:33 p.m. for a report of a woman assaulting her father. Police said officers discovered Emily Deese, 34, had stabbed her parents, James and Melanie Deese, multiple times causing serious injuries.
