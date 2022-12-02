Read full article on original website
Parma driver accuses McDonald’s employee of making threats: Brooklyn Police Blotter
On Nov. 16, police were dispatched to McDonald’s regarding a disturbance at the fast-food restaurant. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said that while she was in the drive-thru lane, an employee threatened to “kick her a--.”. The employee told the officer that the Parma driver...
Woman victim of smash and grab: Mayfield Police Blotter
Cleveland police to create first-ever relocation program for homicide witnesses
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Division of Police is working to establish its first-ever formal witness-protection program in hopes of solving more homicides. Roughly $13,000 out of a $17,000 state grant from the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services will be used by Cleveland police to temporarily re-locate homicide witnesses at risk of retaliation, during the course of a one-year pilot program.
Lakewood woman in custody after she is accused of stabbing parents in North Ridgeville attack
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio – A Lakewood woman has been arrested and accused of stabbing her parents in their North Ridgeville home Tuesday afternoon. North Ridgeville police responded to the 6600 block of Amber Way at 4:33 p.m. for a report of a woman assaulting her father. Police said officers discovered Emily Deese, 34, had stabbed her parents, James and Melanie Deese, multiple times causing serious injuries.
Dishonest woman arrested the next day doing the right thing -- paying her ticket: Solon police blotter
SOLON, Ohio -- Furnishing false information: Richmond Road. At 3:50 p.m. Nov. 28, an officer stopped a car that displayed expired plates. The driver, a Bedford Heights woman, 22, did not have a driver’s license, but did supply a form of identification. The officer seemingly verified her identity via the police database, cited her, and released her.
Cleveland family accused of stealing $7 million
A family accused of stealing millions of dollars in small business loans, had their indictment unsealed by a federal grand jury in Cleveland recently.
What we know about woman accused of stabbing parents in North Ridgeville
A Lakewood woman is facing attempted murder charges after police say she stabbed both of her elderly parents at a house in North Ridgeville.
Ohio mom accused of hitting child with cellphone
An Austintown mom was arrested after police say she was recorded on video hitting her child with a cellphone.
Officers visit home three times after initial argument over pair of sneakers: Richmond Heights Police Blotter
A man reported around 9:30 p.m. Dec. 3 that his girlfriend damaged a pair of his shoes, however he could not prove he was the owner of the shoes or that she damaged them. His mother also told officers that the woman damaged them. About an hour later, the man...
Unhappy Wendy’s customer points gun at drive-thru window: Parma Heights Police Blotter
On Nov. 19, police were dispatched to Wendy’s after an employee reported that a female customer at the drive-thru window had pointed a gun at her and made threats. An arriving officer located the suspect. The Cleveland woman was arrested for aggravated menacing. Stolen vehicle: Springwood Road. On Nov....
Woman tracks ex-boyfriend to restaurant, assaults his current girlfriend: Lyndhurst Police Blotter
At 10:45 p.m. Dec. 3, a woman reported that her daughter, 20, of Mayfield Heights, had been assaulted while at Applebee’s restaurant, 5658 Mayfield Road. The 20-year-old was with her boyfriend, 23, of Lyndhurst, when the man’s former girlfriend, 22, of Mentor, showed up and used her fists to assault the victim.
Woman accused of stabbing elderly parents: North Ridgeville Police
North Ridgeville police are investigating a double stabbing that took place Tuesday evening at a residence on Amber Way.
Reward raised for man wanted for killing 4 year old boy, Akron students outraged that classmate got loaded gun past metal detectors: 3News Daily
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Learn the reward available for helping find a man wanted for killing a 4 year old boy in Mahoning County,...
Suspect arrested after online threat closes Bedford schools Tuesday, Wednesday
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Bedford City School officials announced Wednesday that a suspect accused of making an online threat toward the school has been “apprehended without resistance.”. The schools closed Tuesday after receiving a threat, which officials said was not credible. “The district received an online threat and decided...
proclaimerscv.com
Ohio Man Buys A New Home, Finds the Decomposing Body of the Former Owner in the Basement
An Ohio man purchased a new home through a sheriff’s sale but only to find out the decomposing body of the former owner in the basement. Decomposing Body of the Former Owner was Found in the Basement. An Ohio man, who chose not to be named, bought a new...
Brazen thieves hit Meijer electronics department: Seven Hills Police Blotter
On Nov. 9, police were dispatched to Meijer after an asset protection team leader observed two men stealing from the Broadview Road store. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said the suspects were in the electronics department when they used a pry bar to break into a case.
Bedford man shot to death at recreation center on Cleveland’s East Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Bedford man was fatally shot Tuesday outside of the Earle B. Turner Recreation Center on the city’s East Side, according to police. Jamarion Smith, 18, died about 6:50 p.m. at the recreation center, located at 11300 Miles Avenue, near East 113th Street, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
cleveland19.com
Daughter stabs parents in North Ridgeville home, police say
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old woman has been arrested for stabbing her parents in North Ridgeville Tuesday, according to police. Police were called to the 6600 block of Amber Way around 4:30 pm for a report of a 34-year-old female assaulting her 69-year-old father. When officers arrived, they...
Former employee assaults co-worker after being fired for theft: Broadview Heights Police Blotter
Police investigate vandalized bathroom and egged house: Strongsville Police Blotter
On Nov. 18, a Burger King employee called police about a woman causing a disturbance at the Pearl Road restaurant. The caller said the woman had not only vandalized the bathroom, but also refused to leave. An arriving officer located the suspect outside the restaurant. She denied vandalizing the bathroom,...
