Billings Community Foundation announces grant recipients
18 nonprofit organizations were selected for the Billings Community Foundation announced 2022 granting cycle! The press release says that funds distributed total over 112,000 dollars. This amount includes funds from the foundation account and several private donor-advised funds. Most grants range from 2500 – 5000 that benefit local programs. The...
Miners' housing project irks Absarokee residents, public hearing scheduled
A miners man camp is ruffling feathers for some Absarokee residents, but as housing shortages sweep Montana, mine executives say it's a solution to a growing problem.
Hardin cheerleaders recall experience in Thanksgiving Day Parade
HARDIN- Two Hardin high school cheerleaders were selected to perform at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Now back home from New York City, SWX had a chance to catch up with the pair of Bulldogs. They said they learned a routine in the months leading up to the parade, and...
Yikes. A Hefty Fine for Not Shoveling Your Sidewalk in Billings
The Billings area woke up to a few inches of powdery snow Monday morning (12/5), our second snowfall so far this season that has consisted of more than just a few scattered flurries. We had almost four inches of snow at my place in Laurel at 5 AM this morning and it looks like Billings got about the same amount before the sun popped out at midmorning.
Festival of Trees fundraiser hosts thousands of people at MetraPark
“Our whole intent with The Family Tree Nurturing Center is to support parents and to prevent child abuse and neglect,” said the executive director of the nonprofit, Bill Kennedy.
Montana State Billings signs Senior's Rylee Kogolshak for volleyball
BILLINGS — Billings Senior's Rylee Kogolshak, who was part of a state championship volleyball team for the Broncs this past season, has signed with Montana State Billings of the Great Northwest Athletic Conference. The NCAA Division II school also announced the signings Monday of middle blocker Julia Gordon of...
Which Montana Towns Make The List For Most Sinful In America?
When you hear the words "sin city" your mind most likely goes directly to Las Vegas. Las Vegas dubbed itself "Sin City", with its lavish nightlife full of all the "sin" one can think of. When we look at WalletHub's study of "Most Sinful Cities in America", we see that there is more to being a sinful city than flashy lights and tall buildings.
Roaddogs 38th annual toy run raised over 45 thousand dollars in donation
BILLINGS, Mt: Hundreds participated in the Roaddogs riders’ parade, where bikers went down Broadwater Avenue in their motorcycles to reach Rimrock Mall to donate toys to the Salvation Army as part of their 38th Annual Toy Run. Holiday Jam, one of the riding events run by the Roaddogs has...
The Best Place To Live In Montana
This town in the Treasure State is home to extensive natural resources, beautiful scenery, and the big city vibes that make a place exciting and cultural.
Police: Billings West High threat 'not substantiated'
Police presence at the school will increase, and Billings police urged anyone with additional information to report it to police.
I Broke This Montana Law… OOPS
Montana drivers are some of the craziest drivers I’ve ever experienced. Just yesterday at 5 am in the dark morning, an Acura SUV thought it would be a great idea to cut me off, then slow way down, and got super aggressive with me. They ended up flipping a U-turn in the middle of Broadwater & Division during a red light, then flew back west on Broadwater. What a psycho.
Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks defends decision to euthanize Billings moose
A spokesperson explains Chronic Wasting Disease, among other reasons, did not allow for a safe relocation.
Safety tips for driving on snow covered roads
BILLINGS, Mt: As we move further into the winter season, we can expect to see more challenging driving conditions for people out on the roads. For those new to driving in the snow or anyone looking to refresh their knowledge, there are some ways to make sure you get to your final destination while protecting yourself and others.
Community 7 Television debuts new studio and closed captioning
Community 7 Television is best known for playing a critical role in government transparency for the past 35 years, broadcasting Billings City Council meetings.
Montana Airports Ranked Among the Worst in US for Long Layovers
Everybody knows that flying out of Montana is expensive. One of the few times I miss not living in or near a metropolis is when it's time to book airfare. Flying anywhere from Montana usually costs a fortune. Even a somewhat less costly flight out of Bozeman is much more expensive than departing from Denver or Salt Lake. And while flights out of Montana are pricey, it turns out that having a long layover in Big Sky Country is also a not-so-great experience, according to a recent report.
Disregard the Rumors. Popular Billings Craft Store is NOT Closing
We received an email today from one of our Townsquare Media Content Creators in Missoula regarding a rumor that Jo-Ann Fabrics was closing all of its Montana locations, including those in Billings, Great Falls, Kalispell, Missoula, Bozeman, Helena, and Butte. That rumor is NOT true. 80 years of "homemade happiness."
Montana State Billings men post road victory at Alaska
FAIRBANKS, Alaska — Abdul Bah and Carrington Wiggins joined forces for 34 points on Saturday night as Montana State Billings beat Alaska 64-59 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's basketball. Bah finished with 18 points and Wiggins 16 as the Yellowjackets improved to 2-0 in the GNAC and 6-2...
Can I smoke weed in my backyard in Montana?
Recreational Marijuana is still fairly new in Montana, but some may be wondering if they can smoke cannabis legally. Lt. Matt Lennick with the Billings Police Department says people are allowed to smoke weed on their porch as long as it is on private property. Those smoking marijuana must also be at least 21 years old or older. Police get involved if someone smoking outside is under 21 or if they have reason to believe there is reckless or illegal activity present.
Can You Guess Which Montana Cities Made The Most ‘Sinful’ List?
I am sure that when we think about which city in the U.S. sins the most the first city that pops into people's minds would be Las Vegas. After all it's nickname is "Sin City". After that it can be anybody's game as to which cities are the most "sinful".
Skull Found In Montana Wilderness Nearly 50 Years Ago Identified As Belonging To Wisconsin Hitchhiker Who Vanished In 1976
DNA technology helped identify the skeletal remains of Rogers “Roger” Lee Ellis, who was just 18 when he disappeared from Wisconsin Rapids. The skeletal remains of a Wisconsin man, which turned up in Montana in 2004, were identified through genetic genealogy, nearly a half century after he vanished.
