49ers-Dolphins Injury Report: Arik Armstead plans to play Sunday; No Deebo at practice; McCaffrey, Omenihu return

By David Bonilla
 4 days ago
Despite rookie quarterback Brock Purdy leading the San Francisco 49ers to a 33-17 victory on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, you can sense a shift in the hopes of The Faithful. The fanbase already had to endure losing one starting quarterback in Trey Lance. Then on Sunday, it watched another go down for the season when Jimmy Garoppolo exited after the first offensive drive with a broken foot.
