49ers-Dolphins Injury Report: Arik Armstead plans to play Sunday; No Deebo at practice; McCaffrey, Omenihu return

Read full article on original website
Related
Baker Mayfield released by Carolina Panthers, 3 potential landing spots
The Carolina Panthers are reportedly set to release quarterback Baker Mayfield, moving on from the former No. 1 overall pick
49ers Notebook: Nick Bosa sends Kyle Shanahan a curse-filled message; Deebo responds to Raheem Mostert; Shanahan on Trey Lance, QBs; Players praise Brock Purdy
There was no shortage of topics to talk about from a 49ers perspective after Sunday's 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins, and we're going to dive right into them in this edition of 49ers Notebook. While much of Sunday's postgame discussion dealt with the season-ending foot injury to quarterback Jimmy...
49ers-Dolphins Injury Updates: Jimmy Garoppolo out with foot injury, replaced by rookie Brock Purdy
The San Francisco 49ers are playing the Miami Dolphins at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. While running back Elijah Mitchell was placed on injured reserve this weekend, and guard Spencer Burford (ankle) was among the 49ers' four inactive players, the team entered the game relatively healthy. That was until...
Richard Sherman: 49ers losing Jimmy Garoppolo a ‘nightmare scenario’; Nick Bosa deserves NFL honors
Despite rookie quarterback Brock Purdy leading the San Francisco 49ers to a 33-17 victory on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, you can sense a shift in the hopes of The Faithful. The fanbase already had to endure losing one starting quarterback in Trey Lance. Then on Sunday, it watched another go down for the season when Jimmy Garoppolo exited after the first offensive drive with a broken foot.
NFL Analysis Network
Cowboys Receive Devastating Injury News After Big Win
The Dallas Cowboys picked up another dominant victory in Week 13, this time on Sunday Night Football over the Indianapolis Colts. Dallas won the game 54-19, scoring a franchise-record 33 points in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach. It was the third time in five games...
Confident Brock Purdy shines in first extended action at QB for 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers could have gone in the wrong direction on Sunday after losing starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for the remainder of the season due to a foot injury, but thanks to a clutch performance by rookie Brock Purdy, their offense didn't miss a beat in a 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins.
Report: Deion Sanders Adding Recently-Fired Head Coach To Colorado Staff
Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was fired by the Owls on November 26th after finishing his tenure with a 15-18 record. According to a new report released this Monday afternoon, though, it appears Taggart won't be out of a job for very long. Per Doug Samuels of Football ...
49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo to undergo season-ending foot surgery, says Kyle Shanahan
The San Francisco 49ers knocked off the visiting Miami Dolphins 33-17 on Sunday, doing so with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy at the helm of the offense, not Jimmy Garoppolo. Garoppolo suffered a left foot injury on the team's first offensive drive and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.
49ers place Elijah Mitchell on IR for second time this season
The San Francisco 49ers placed Elijah Mitchell on injured reserve for the second time this season after the running back suffered an MCL sprain in his left knee last weekend against the New Orleans Saints. On Friday, head coach Kyle Shanahan said the 49ers placing Mitchell on injured reserve was...
49ers’ Hassan Ridgeway to miss 6-8 weeks; Shanahan provides injury updates on Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Bosa
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters via a conference call on Monday, the day after his team's fifth consecutive win, and provided some injury updates. QB Jimmy Garoppolo undergoing testing. The biggest 49ers injury news from Sunday's 33-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins was the loss...
What Kyle Shanahan said the day after 49ers’ Week 13 win vs. Dolphins
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters via a conference call on Monday, the day after the team's 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins and the loss of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Here is everything he had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff.
Tactical advantage could be out the window with 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan and Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel
The San Francisco 49ers are set to host the Miami Dolphins in a reunion between head coach Kyle Shanahan and his protege Mike McDaniel. Shanahan has known McDaniel for 17 years. The two started working together with the Houston Texans in 2006 and were together for all but two years until the Dolphins hired the former 49ers offensive coordinator in February to be their head coach.
PFF’s highest- and lowest-graded 49ers players vs. Dolphins, plus snap counts
The San Francisco 49ers improved their record to 8-4 after a 33-17 win against the Miami Dolphins in Week 13. Today, Pro Football Focus released its grades from the game. Which Niners played well, and who has more work to do?. Below are Pro Football Focus' five highest-graded 49ers players...
49erswebzone
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
608K+
Views
ABOUT
The best source for San Francisco 49ers football news, rumors, editorials, analysis, trades, injuries, forum discussion, team history, and more.https://www.49erswebzone.com
Comments / 0