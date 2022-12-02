DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Fire investigators are looking into what caused a fire in a home on Winding Hill Road in Davenport on Monday, December 5. Crews were called to a home in the 4200 block of Winding Hill Road around 1:43 p.m. for a report of a structure fire. The homeowner called 911, saying there was a fire in the roof. When crews arrived they found smoke coming from the garage. Fire fighters got the fire under control in about 20 minutes and say it was limited to the exterior and interior of the garage. The family and all the pets made it out of the home safely and no one was injured fighting the blaze. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

