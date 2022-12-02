Read full article on original website
KWQC-TV6 holds Toys for Tots Drive Friday
Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train rolled into Davenport Saturday night. Davenport police offer tips on avoiding 'porch pirates'. As the holiday season kicks off, Davenport police are offering tips to avoid becoming the victim of a "porch pirate." Ceremony held Friday for departing First Army commanding general.
Blain’s Farm & Fleet Davenport celebrates 50 years
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Blain’s Farm & Fleet of Davenport is celebrating 50 years of serving the community, opening in March 1972. This Davenport store has long-time team members such as Sally Bueker and Todd Williems. Sally has been a part of the Davenport family for 48 years, and Todd has been for 25 years.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train makes stop in Davenport Saturday
Monday Morning Jumpstart: 8 ONE 8 FITNESS
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - If you find your fitness journey is hitting a plateau, sometimes it is worth it to call in a professional.
Davenport’s Skybridge to reopen Dec. 12
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport’s Skybridge is set to reopen on Dec. 12, city officials said. The move comes following the rehabilitation of the north tower and the removal of the lower pedestrian walkway. According to officials, the restoration project was needed to “keep this amenity and its spectacular...
North Scott Community YMCA officially opens to the public
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - The North Scott Community YMCA officially opened to the public Monday morning. The newest facility had its grand opening at 4:30 a.m. It comes after years of work including a bond referendum and funding to build it with help from the City of Eldridge and the North Scott School District. The state-of-the-art healthy living center includes a competition pool for North Scott High School, a family leisure pool, a gymnasium, locker rooms, an indoor track, cardio, and weight rooms, a sauna, and a whirlpool. The new building will also allow North Scott High School to create its own swimming team.
BankOrion breaks ground for new facility in Cambridge, Illinois
CAMBRIDGE, Ill. (KWQC) - BankORION announced the construction of a new Cambridge bank facility at 112 South West Street. During a groundbreaking ceremony on on Dec.1, 2022, city officials, residents, and bank executives gathered at the site. “Our Strategic Initiative to modernize our branch facilities will enable us to not...
1 dead, 1 hurt after overnight shooting in Davenport
Ceremony held Friday for departing First Army commanding general
Fire Damages Home On Winding Hill Road In Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Fire investigators are looking into what caused a fire in a home on Winding Hill Road in Davenport on Monday, December 5. Crews were called to a home in the 4200 block of Winding Hill Road around 1:43 p.m. for a report of a structure fire. The homeowner called 911, saying there was a fire in the roof. When crews arrived they found smoke coming from the garage. Fire fighters got the fire under control in about 20 minutes and say it was limited to the exterior and interior of the garage. The family and all the pets made it out of the home safely and no one was injured fighting the blaze. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
City of Moline holds public input meeting for proposed ADUs ordinance
Your First Alert Forecast
A new Emergency Department at the Bettendorf HealthPlex will open at noon Thursday. Davenport, Figge Art Museum awarded Destination Iowa grant. The City of Davenport and the Figge Art Museum have received a $9.6 million Destination Iowa grant.
Galesburg City Council picks old junior high for new community center
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - In a split, four to three vote, the Galesburg City Council picked a site for a new community center, an old junior high school. Back in 2013, the city sold the former community center to Iron Spike Brewery at 150 E. Simmons St. Then, the Carver Center, a community space ran in conjunction with the Boys and Girls Club, was lost in a fire in 2016.
Hawkeyes to face Kentucky in Music City Bowl
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Hawkeyes will be headed to Nashville to play one more game against a familiar foe, according to the university. Iowa (7-5) will play the Kentucky Wildcats (7-5) for the second straight year in a bowl game, this time in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl on Dec. 31. The Hawkeyes lost to the Wildcats in the Citrus Bowl 20-17 following last season.
Long range facility plans on docket for Davenport Community Schools
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Community School District is looking at their long term facility plans again tonight as the vote looms as to whether or not they will close three elementary schools in the district. Monday night was the final time the board would hear the proposal before...
Sheriff: 1 arrested following standoff in Rock Falls
ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - One person was arrested following a standoff Monday morning in Rock Falls. It happened at a home on Walnut and French streets. Details are limited, but Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker said a person who had an active warrant was refusing to leave the home.
Play-by-play announcer inducted into Galesburg Athletic Hall of Fame
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - For over 25 years, Brad Bennewitz has been known as the radio voice of the Galesburg Silver Streaks’ athletic program. “Being a teacher full-time, you get to know the kids on a little different level by being around them all day,” Bennewitz said. “[I] kinda get to see their successes, and to know their personal stories and see how it all comes together, adds a little bit of joy to what we are doing.”
Davenport police investigating shooting death of man Monday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are investigating the shooting death of a 40-year-old man. Around 5:06 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the 1500 block of West 16th Street for a report of gunfire and found the man. No other injuries were reported, and police said this does not appear...
St. Ambrose honors life of Patrick Torrey before men’s basketball game; Bees beat Calumet 76-64
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A little more than two weeks after the tragic passing of St. Ambrose basketball player Patrick Torrey, the team returned to Lee Lohman Arena for its first home game since Patrick’s passing. A prayer and moment of silence took place before the game. St. Ambrose beat Calumet 76-64.
Monmouth College receives $470,666 grant to support underrepresented students in STEM majors
MONMOUTH, Ill. (KWQC) - Monmouth College has received a national grant to help make higher education more inclusive. The $470,666 grant from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute will be used to help create a seamless transfer pathway for Illinois Central College students from underrepresented backgrounds who want to earn a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and science at Monmouth, college officials said in a media release.
