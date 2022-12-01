Read full article on original website
disneyfoodblog.com
Splash Mountain CLOSING Date, Bob Iger Comments on Park Passes, and More HUGE Disney News
This past week has been a busy one with updates on new rides, important comments from Disney’s CEO Bob Iger, reveals about Disney’s financial standing, and more. So, sit back, grab your coffee/tea/drink of choice, and let’s dive into the BIG Disney news from this week!. Bob...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Releases Statement After Cast Member Union Protests
Disney has released a statement regarding union negotiations after Walt Disney World Cast Members held a protest yesterday in Kissimmee over their low wages. The Service Trades Council Union (STCU) and Disney have been in negotiations over Cast Member pay for the past few months, but haven’t been able to reach an agreement.
disneytips.com
Disney Restaurants – Dine Once and You’re Done!
There are plenty of dining locations to experience in the Walt Disney World Resort, with everything from quick-service to full-service locations, character and signature dining experiences, and more. With so many to choose from, it’s not always easy to decide which ones to dine in. Most Guests will have their favorites, but there are also locations that you’ll eat in once before skipping them.
WDW News Today
Disney Releases Statement Following Cast Member Protests, Chapek’s Restructuring Attempt Angered Creative Executives, ‘Indiana Jones’ and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Trailers, & More: Daily Recap (12/1/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, December 1, 2022.
disneyfoodblog.com
Every Major Change Since Bob Iger Returned as Disney’s CEO
On the evening of November 20th, 2022, Bob Iger broke the internet. News of his return as Disney’s CEO inspired comments from celebrities, shareholders, and Disney fans alike, many of whom expect major changes to follow the transfer of leadership. Whether Iger plans to bring back Magical Express, raise...
Knits, tinsel and A Christmas Karen: the best and worst new festive films
Some say that Christmas is about goodwill to all men, but screw those guys. If you know even the slightest amount, then you know Christmas is all about being a hard-nosed, big-city gal who gets stranded in her rural home town and, while initially resistant to her surroundings, slowly falls for the charms of small-town America while developing a heady crush on a wholesome, plaid-clad local man.
