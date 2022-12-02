CIF-SS This Week Episode 16: St. John Bosco wins Division 1 title, Harvard-Westlake's Brady Dunlap joins the show

Check out the latest episode of CIF-SS This Week right here

In this week’s episode of CIF-SS This Week, Connor takes a trip to Harvard-Westlake to speak with boys basketball coach David Rebibo for Coach's Corner and senior Brady Dunlap for an assessment of the Wolverines' start to the season.

Additionally, Episode 16 features the top five plays from the championship round of the CIF-SS football playoffs courtesy of Bally Sports. Following the top plays, stick around for highlights from last week's Division 1 football title game. St. John Bosco avenged a regular season defeat to Mater Dei to claim the Division 1 crown in a back-and-forth affair that finished 24-22.

This episode also features highlights from Sierra Canyon boys basketball's 77-61 win over Crossroads.

Watch Episode 16 below.