Related
Kenner at odds with garbage hauler IV Waste over $1.7M in invoices, contract language
The city of Kenner is at odds with its garbage hauler, IV Waste, over roughly $1.7 million in invoices covering work performed over the last two and a half years. Kenner Mayor Michael Glaser on Monday said the company has “overbilled” the city, a claim IV Waste owner Sidney Torres IV disputed as having “no basis at all.”
St. Tammany voters have choices in Dec. 10 elections
Following are items on the Dec. 10 general election ballot in St. Tammany Parish. All 170 precincts throughout the parish will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters must be registered and have ID to cast a ballot. St. Tammany Parish Council. District 11 (Slidell area) Bonnie Clements...
Letters: Hospital partnership will position New Orleans to thrive
As a native New Orleanian born and raised in the 9th Ward, I love this town and am committed to making our community a better place to live. That’s why I’m thrilled to support the proposed partnership between Tulane University and LCMC Health. These two anchor institutions have long track records of success, and they share a vision of bringing the best of community health care and academic medicine to patients.
Renovation of this rare historic French Quarter building has preservationists in a huff
New Orleans preservationists are in a huff over a $1 million renovation project on one of the rarest historic buildings in the French Quarter, claiming that recent work has damaged original aspects of the structure and that contractors ignored expert advice. Madame John's Legacy, the historic house at 632 Dumaine...
Hobby Lobby buys historic church on Magazine Street, plans to give it away
Hobby Lobby Stores has acquired the vacant and blighted former Valence Street Baptist Church. But the retail chain isn't planning to place one of its big box craft stores in the heart of Uptown. Rather, the Oklahoma-based company will lease the church in the 4300 block of Magazine to a...
Talking Business: Liberty Bank's Alden McDonald says New Orleans East deserves investment
A lot has changed in the 50 years since Alden McDonald Sr. founded New Orleans-based Liberty Bank, which he has grown into the largest Black-owned bank in the U.S. But Black borrowers continue to face many challenges, including securing loans in the first place and finding enough equity to build small businesses into large ones. Meanwhile, New Orleans East, where his bank is based, has been unfairly tarnished as a place not worthy of investment, he said — something that he's fought to change.
Chick-fil-A to open downtown New Orleans restaurant this week; 2 more opening in city soon
Chick-fil-A will open its downtown New Orleans location this week on Poydras Street, officials said. Two more Chick-fil-A restaurants are slated to open in the city within three months. They will be the company's first standalone locations in Orleans Parish. Currently, the only Chick-fil-A restaurants in New Orleans are in...
Tourist beaten to death in St. Charles Avenue hotel loved the blues and New Orleans
Three days after the launch of a brutal murder investigation, the New Orleans coroner released the identity of a tourist beaten to death by an intruder in his Lower Garden District hotel room while his wife of more than 50 years looked on. David Sorenson, 73, was a fixture of...
From the Files of The Farmer
With the city restored as much as possible to normalcy, Covington officials are attempting to learn how much recovery and clean-up for the Nov. 21 tornado will cost. Mayor Keith Villere and other officials have estimated the tornado caused about $2.8 million in damage to Covington when it hit the city’s west side and took an eastern path across town to Claiborne Hill shopping center. It also impacted Lonesome Pines in the Abita Springs area and Talisheek.
District Attorney Jason Williams fights payouts for wrongfully convicted defendants
Two lawsuits filed by wrongfully convicted men against the Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office in the last year are forcing District Attorney Jason Williams to confront the potential financial risks of his push to right past wrongs. Kuantay Reeder and Kaliegh Smith, who served a combined 42 years in prison...
3 shot in Tulane-Gravier area while trying to park, New Orleans police say
Three people were injured in an overnight shooting in the Tulane-Gravier area, New Orleans police said Monday. The shooting was reported to authorities around 1 a.m. in the 300 block of North Dorgenois Street (map). Two men and a woman said they were trying to park when they heard gunfire,...
Gambit's Thumbs Up / Thumbs Down for Dec. 6
The Grammy-winning pianist and Kenner native, performed last week at President Joe Biden’s first White House state dinner. The White House hosted French President Emmanuel Macron, who the next day went on to tour Batiste’s old stomping grounds in New Orleans. “An artist who transcends generations, Jon Batiste’s music inspires and brings people together,” a spokesperson for First Lady Jill Biden said.
Second-line museum reopens in 9th Ward Tuesday: The House of Dance and Feathers
The House of Dance and Feathers, a Lower 9th Ward museum devoted primarily to New Orleans’ unique African-American parading customs, is set to reopen on Tuesday afternoon after being closed for two years following the death of the founder. A celebration with live music and second-line craft demonstrations will take place from 4 to 7 p.m.
Missouri man beaten to death in St. Charles Avenue hotel is identified
The New Orleans coroner has released the identity of a man beaten to death Thursday evening in his St. Charles Avenue hotel room. David Sorenson, 73, died of blunt force injuries after a man gained entry to the Avenue Plaza hotel room in the 2100 block of St. Charles Avenue, where Sorenson was asleep with his wife at around 11 p.m. Thursday. The intruder assaulted Sorenson as his wife ran for help.
Woman killed in hit and run on Canal Street identified as Arizona tourist
The woman who was killed after a vehicle hit her on Canal Street late last month has been identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as a 33-year-old tourist from Arizona. Nicole McKeon, 33, of Bagdad, Arizona, was in New Orleans for a late celebration of her July 2021 marriage...
Hollygrove house catches fire for fourth time in six months, damages adjacent houses
A Hollygrove house under renovation suspiciously caught fire Saturday for the fourth time in six months, sustaining heavy damage and badly burning two adjacent houses as well. The New Orleans Fire Department said the one-story, raised, wood-frame house at 9126 Fig St. had already burned on June 8, June 10 on Oct. 14 before the latest call came at 4:40 a.m. The flames ignited the houses at 9122 and 9130 Fig, both vacant as a result of the Oct. 14 fire.
Police investigating double homicide in Central City Sunday morning
Two people died Sunday morning after being shot in the 2900 block of Daneel Street (map), the New Orleans Police Department said. The NOPD got a call at 8:35 a.m. reporting two victims with gunshot wounds at the scene. Paramedics took them to the hospital, where they were declared dead.
Lanes on I-10 West over Bonnabel closed after 18-wheeler spills granite, State Police say
Several westbound lanes of Interstate 10 west over Bonnabel Boulevard were closed Monday evening after an 18-wheeler spilled granite onto the road, Louisiana State Police said. State police troopers and the Department of Transportation and Development announced the closure in a tweet posted just before 5 p.m., saying the right...
It's a busy holiday season in St. Tammany
• The St. Tammany Art Association will hold a two-class workshop to Create Handmade Christmas Ornaments. Students will shape and decorate four ornaments using carving tools and underglazes in first class. The fired pieces will be colored and glazed in the second class Dec. 14. Both classes 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; ready before Christmas. Class is for all ages, but those under 13 must be accompanied by adult. Cost is $25 and includes supplies at 323 N. New Hampshire St., Covington. For information, email maggy@sttammany.art.
Armed man tried to abduct three people at downtown New Orleans hotel, authorities say
A man suffering from bipolar depression and carrying a knife tried to kidnap three people and threatened to kill them early Saturday at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in New Orleans, authorities said. Shaun Chapman, 37, corralled all three victims in the hotel's third-floor bar before a maintenance worker and an...
