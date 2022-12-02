Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Two people shot near Downtown Atlanta Waffle House, police say
ATLANTA - A shooting near a Downtown Atlanta Waffle House sent two people to the hospital early Monday morning. Atlanta police tell FOX 5 that they are searching for a gunman and a motive in connection with the Downtown shooting. According to investigators, the shooting happened shortly before 1:20 a.m....
atlantanewsfirst.com
Woman shot after getting dropped off in southwest Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating after a woman reported being shot after getting dropped off at a club in southwest Atlanta. The Atlanta Police Department says around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, officers heard gunshots in the area of 3 Joseph E Lowery and began to canvass the area. Shortly after, a 911 call was received about a female being shot.
APD asks public for help finding man accused of shooting, killing 2 people
ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video in this story is from a previous report. Atlanta Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a suspect, who is accused of firing the shots that killed two people back in June. Authorities are looking for Darshae Barnes Jr.,...
Argument ends with shooter firing into car of 6 people, injuring 2 of them, police say
ATLANTA — Two people were shot after an argument in northeast Atlanta overnight. Atlanta police got a call around 1 a.m. about a person shot at the intersection of Courtland Street and John Wesley Dobbs Ave. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Capt. Christian Hunt...
APD: Woman shot while heading to club
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after they said a woman was shot while heading to a club early Sunday morning. Just after midnight, police said they heard gunshots on Joseph E Lowery Boulevard in southwest Atlanta. When they arrived, they found a woman at a nearby apartment complex suffering from gunshot wounds.
fox5atlanta.com
Woman shot after getting dropped off at nightclub, police say
ATLANTA - Police are investigating after a woman told officers she was shot after being dropped off outside an Atlanta nightclub. The intersection is near the location of several recent shooting incidents. Police said officers heard gunshots at around 12:30 a.m. near 3 Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard. While officers searched...
Police identify 15-year-old girl shot to death at high school birthday party in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police have identified a 15-year-old girl who was shot and killed during a party in Clayton County. On Saturday night, officers responded to a shooting call at a business off Citizens Parkway. Police said they found Laila Harris, 15 of Marietta, dead from a gunshot wound near the front entrance.
fox5atlanta.com
Parking lot surveillance catches suspect carrying items matching stolen goods
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - Have you seen this man? The Newton County Sheriff's Office believe he may be a suspect in a theft that happened Nov. 28. The man in the photo was seen on surveillance carrying a saw and catalytic converters. According to the sheriff's office, multiple vehicles parked...
15-year-old shot, killed at party in Clayton County as hundreds of teens fled scene, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — A teen is dead after they were shot and killed at a party on Saturday night, Clayton County police said. Police said they arrived at an address on the 1000 block of Citizens Parkway in Morrow, finding the 15-year-old dead from gunshot wounds. Police told...
'I just want justice for my child' | Mom of teen shot dead at Clayton County townhome complex wants answers
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A mom is feeling the pain after her child was murdered two months ago and she wants to keep his case a top priority in Clayton County. Karena Matthews' son Kameron Jones was shot at the Riverwood Townhomes on Flint River back on Oct. 10. Someone also shot and killed his friend, 16-year-old Robert Shaw. Police said they saw one teen "lying in a pool of blood on the ground."
Woman tells APD she was shot walking to club
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police officers on patrol early Sunday morning heard gunshots that ultimately led them to a woman shot. Officers were in the area off Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard in northwest Atlanta around 12:30 a.m. when they heard shots fired. Soon after, they got a 911 call about a woman struck by gunfire.
Trial scheduled for Dunwoody daycare owner accused in infant's death
DUNWOODY, Ga. — A trial date is now set for a Dunwoody daycare owner accused of an infant's murder. Amanda Hickey, the owner of Little Lovey Home Daycare, will now stand trial next summer after a DeKalb County grand jury felt there was enough evidence to charge her in the child's death among other child abuse charges. Her trial is set to begin July 5, 2023.
wrganews.com
19-year-old arrested for shooting at an occupied home
A 19-year-old Rome man was arrested by the Floyd County Police Department after he shot at a home. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Ashton Jase Duvall of a Northwood Drive address allegedly fired a gun into an occupied residence on Second Street with the intention to cause serious harm to a victim. Duvall is being charged with reckless conduct, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and aggravated assault.
accesswdun.com
Gainesville teen charged with breaking into home, assaulting three female victims
A Gainesville teen has been charged with breaking into a home on Thompson Bridge Road Friday and allegedly assaulting three female victims inside the home. Joseph Salazar, 17, illegally entered the residence just before 11 p.m. while the victims were sleeping according to a press release from the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
Police searching for gunman after robbery in busy Atlanta mall
ATLANTA — Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department are seeking the public’s help in identifying a male suspect involved in an armed robbery at a cellphone repair store at West End Mall in November. At around 6:45 p.m., on Nov. 5, officers arrived at the mall on Oak...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police issue Mattie's Call after teenage girl disappears from Waffle House
ELLENWOOD, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Georgia have issued a Mattie's Call for a missing 17-year-old girl. According to the Clayton County Police Department, Jarkira Brown was last seen Wednesday, November 30 at 11:30 a.m. at a Waffle House on Anvil Block Road in Ellenwood.
Authorities are searching for Rex woman in insurance fraud investigation
ATLANTA — Authorities are now searching for a 47-year-old Georgia woman after they say she tried to rip off an insurance company. Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced Monday Angelina Cortez is facing one count of insurance fraud after she handled a burglary at her business.
Georgia State confirms student was killed in ‘targeted’ shooting at gas station near campus
ATLANTA — Georgia State officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a man shot and killed near campus attended the university. The shooting happened Sunday afternoon at the RaceTrac gas station on Piedmont Avenue and John Wesley Dobbs Avenue. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
WXIA 11 Alive
2 shootings near GSU | What we know
One shooting was at a gas station with a victim who died. A man and a woman were shot near a Waffle House but are expected to survive.
Community raises more than $7K for man killed while trying to stop driver doing donuts
TUCKER, Ga. — Friends and family of a man killed by a teenage driver doing donuts in a parking lot have raised more than $7,500 to help with his funeral expenses. Spencer Feuerstein, 31, was hit and killed outside of the Tucker store he worked at on Nov. 10. Police said a driver was doing donuts in the parking lot outside of Hollywood Feed when Feuerstein went out to try to stop him.
