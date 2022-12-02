ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11Alive

Comments / 1

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Two people shot near Downtown Atlanta Waffle House, police say

ATLANTA - A shooting near a Downtown Atlanta Waffle House sent two people to the hospital early Monday morning. Atlanta police tell FOX 5 that they are searching for a gunman and a motive in connection with the Downtown shooting. According to investigators, the shooting happened shortly before 1:20 a.m....
atlantanewsfirst.com

Woman shot after getting dropped off in southwest Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating after a woman reported being shot after getting dropped off at a club in southwest Atlanta. The Atlanta Police Department says around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, officers heard gunshots in the area of 3 Joseph E Lowery and began to canvass the area. Shortly after, a 911 call was received about a female being shot.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

APD: Woman shot while heading to club

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after they said a woman was shot while heading to a club early Sunday morning. Just after midnight, police said they heard gunshots on Joseph E Lowery Boulevard in southwest Atlanta. When they arrived, they found a woman at a nearby apartment complex suffering from gunshot wounds.
fox5atlanta.com

Woman shot after getting dropped off at nightclub, police say

ATLANTA - Police are investigating after a woman told officers she was shot after being dropped off outside an Atlanta nightclub. The intersection is near the location of several recent shooting incidents. Police said officers heard gunshots at around 12:30 a.m. near 3 Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard. While officers searched...
fox5atlanta.com

Parking lot surveillance catches suspect carrying items matching stolen goods

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - Have you seen this man? The Newton County Sheriff's Office believe he may be a suspect in a theft that happened Nov. 28. The man in the photo was seen on surveillance carrying a saw and catalytic converters. According to the sheriff's office, multiple vehicles parked...
11Alive

'I just want justice for my child' | Mom of teen shot dead at Clayton County townhome complex wants answers

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A mom is feeling the pain after her child was murdered two months ago and she wants to keep his case a top priority in Clayton County. Karena Matthews' son Kameron Jones was shot at the Riverwood Townhomes on Flint River back on Oct. 10. Someone also shot and killed his friend, 16-year-old Robert Shaw. Police said they saw one teen "lying in a pool of blood on the ground."
11Alive

Woman tells APD she was shot walking to club

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police officers on patrol early Sunday morning heard gunshots that ultimately led them to a woman shot. Officers were in the area off Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard in northwest Atlanta around 12:30 a.m. when they heard shots fired. Soon after, they got a 911 call about a woman struck by gunfire.
11Alive

Trial scheduled for Dunwoody daycare owner accused in infant's death

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A trial date is now set for a Dunwoody daycare owner accused of an infant's murder. Amanda Hickey, the owner of Little Lovey Home Daycare, will now stand trial next summer after a DeKalb County grand jury felt there was enough evidence to charge her in the child's death among other child abuse charges. Her trial is set to begin July 5, 2023.
wrganews.com

19-year-old arrested for shooting at an occupied home

A 19-year-old Rome man was arrested by the Floyd County Police Department after he shot at a home. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Ashton Jase Duvall of a Northwood Drive address allegedly fired a gun into an occupied residence on Second Street with the intention to cause serious harm to a victim. Duvall is being charged with reckless conduct, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and aggravated assault.
accesswdun.com

Gainesville teen charged with breaking into home, assaulting three female victims

A Gainesville teen has been charged with breaking into a home on Thompson Bridge Road Friday and allegedly assaulting three female victims inside the home. Joseph Salazar, 17, illegally entered the residence just before 11 p.m. while the victims were sleeping according to a press release from the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
11Alive

Authorities are searching for Rex woman in insurance fraud investigation

ATLANTA — Authorities are now searching for a 47-year-old Georgia woman after they say she tried to rip off an insurance company. Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced Monday Angelina Cortez is facing one count of insurance fraud after she handled a burglary at her business.
WXIA 11 Alive

2 shootings near GSU | What we know

One shooting was at a gas station with a victim who died. A man and a woman were shot near a Waffle House but are expected to survive.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Community raises more than $7K for man killed while trying to stop driver doing donuts

TUCKER, Ga. — Friends and family of a man killed by a teenage driver doing donuts in a parking lot have raised more than $7,500 to help with his funeral expenses. Spencer Feuerstein, 31, was hit and killed outside of the Tucker store he worked at on Nov. 10. Police said a driver was doing donuts in the parking lot outside of Hollywood Feed when Feuerstein went out to try to stop him.
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
60K+
Followers
13K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy