Related
WWL-TV
Two killed in Sunday morning Central City shooting
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a double homicide that occurred in Central City Sunday morning. NOPD officials say two male victims were each shot multiple times in the 2900 block of Daneel Street just after 8:30 a.m.. Both victims were taken to the hospital via EMS where they both later died.
WWL-TV
Man shot to death in Harvey Friday night
NEW ORLEANS — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a Friday night shooting in Harvey that claimed the life of one man. Deputies say they received a call just after 11 p.m. of shots fired in the 2600 block of Max Drive. While responding to that call, they received an additional call of a person shot in the 3700 block of Long Leaf Lane.
WWL-TV
Funeral for Father Otis Young in Covington
Father Otis Young was remembered at a funeral and visitation at St. Peter in Covington. The retired pastor was killed last week in what appeared to be a random crime.
WWL-TV
1 dead, 1 injured when car slams into back of parked 18-wheeler on N. Claiborne
NEW ORLEANS — One man was killed and another injured when a car crashed into the rear of a parked 18-wheeler trailer early Sunday morning, according to New Orleans Police. The incident occurred shortly after 5 a.m. near the intersection of Claiborne Avenue and Tricou Street. According to police,...
WWL-TV
First Sunday Mass in Covington after church loses two beloved figures
“I saw tears today. From people I know. It’s just... there’s a lot of us still in disbelief."
WWL-TV
I-10 Traffic headed toward Metairie cleared after granite spill closed lanes
METAIRIE, La. — Update: The spill is cleared, and traffic is flowing. If you're headed home towards Metairie, Kenner, St. Charles or St. John Parish you may want to seek an alternative to I-10. State Police say three of the lanes of traffic are closed on I-10 westbound near...
WWL-TV
LSU to play Purdue in Citrus Bowl
NEW ORLEANS — The number 17 LSU Tigers will face the Purdue Boilermakers in the in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on January 2 in Orlando, according to a report from Brett McMurphy of Action Network. LSU finished the season 9-4, an impressive showing in the first year of the...
WWL-TV
Tulane to face USC in Cotton Bowl
NEW ORLEANS — It isn't much of a surprise anymore, but now it is official. The Tulane Green Wave will face the USC Trojans in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl on January 2, one of the New Years Six bowl games. Tulane earned the Cotton Bowl bid after defeating Central...
