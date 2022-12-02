ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronado program teaches hands-on construction skills

By Valerie Mills
 4 days ago

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Learning skills they’ll use on the job is starting early for students at Coronado High School. It’s all part of a trades program that’s building skills for careers in construction.

Students at Coronado are getting real-world experience at construction trades through a partnership with the non-profit, Careers in Construction Colorado .

Through this program, students have been building a model home for the last three years.

“They’ll do electrical, plumbing, some advanced carpentry cabinet making. And plus with the home build, they’re learning all the other skills with roofing, HVAC, windows and drywall,” said Joel Kasten, Careers in Construction teacher at Coronado High School.

The Housing & Building Association of Colorado Springs donates all materials for the home build. HBA started the non-profit, Careers in Construction Colorado, to bring resources to schools so students can learn skills in this specialty field.

“I’ve been there since day one, making sure the floors are all level and putting up all the walls. It’s kind of amazing how seeing it like grow since I was a freshman and to now. It’s been such a great process,” said Tyler Rivera, a junior at Coronado High.

From freshmen to seniors, all grades participate in the builds. Around 150 students take part in the program during the course of the school year.

If you’re interested in having a shed custom built, the group builds them at an affordable rate. You only cover the cost of materials along with $500 which goes back to this program.

To learn more about having a shed built, reach out to Joel Kasten at JOEL.KASTEN@D11.ORG

KXRM

Mayor invites future leaders to learn about government

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Mayor John Suthers is inviting community members interested in being civic leaders to apply for an opportunity to learn firsthand how the City government operates. The Mayor’s Civic Leaders Fellowship is designed to introduce future civic leaders to the inner workings of city government with an emphasis on productive discourse in leadership. […]
KXRM

Macy’s donates $25k to Colorado Healing Fund

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Macy’s announced on Thursday, Dec. 1 that the company has donated $25,000 to the Colorado Healing Fund following the mass shooting at Club Q on Nov. 19. Macy’s said the donation was made to support the victim’s families and survivors in the recovery process. The Colorado Healing Fund (CHF) serves as the […]
KXRM

KXRM

