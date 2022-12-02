ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Nassau man arrested for allegedly raping a minor

NASSAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In August 2021, New York State Police received a report through the Rensselaer County Child Protective Services about a past sexual abuse incident that involved children in the town of Nassau. Investigations determined that in the early 2000s, Robert R. Hilton, 63, of Nassau, had sexual contact with a child under fifteen.
NEWS10 ABC

Police investigating fatal pedestrian car accident in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police are investigating a fatal car accident that took place Sunday evening. The crash took place on I-890. Around 8:07 p.m., police responded to I-890’s exit five off-ramp in Schenectady for reports of a person with severe injuries, after they were allegedly struck by a car. Police say their investigation […]
WIBX 950

State Police Arrest Upstate NY Man on Insurance Fraud

A Fulton County man is under arrest, charged with insurance fraud following an investigation by State Police. The New York State Police (NYSP) say they began an investigation after they received a complaint from a person affiliated with the Schenectady Yacht Club based in the Saratoga County town of Clifton Park on Thursday, October 27, 2022.
WNYT

Albany man arrested after police chase

A 73 year old Albany man is accused of leading police on a chase through multiple counties. Troopers say it all started on interstate 88 in the town of Worcester. Police say they tried to pull over Brooks Anderson for speeding, but he didn’t stop and sped up. Troopers...
WNYT

Schenectady woman settles police lawsuit over husband’s death for $1.5 million

A Schenectady woman, whose husband was shot and killed by a city police detective, will get $1.5 million. Chrystal Scism has settled her federal civil rights lawsuit in the 2016 death of her husband Joshua Scism. Scism’s attorney argued detective Brett Ferris shot her husband when he walked into the...
suncommunitynews.com

Moriah woman accused of holding up local restaurant

MORIAH | An employee at a local Chinese restaurant foiled a hold-up there when he wrested the suspect to the ground before she could flee. State troopers were summoned to the Golden Palace Restaurant at 3266 Broad Street in Port Henry at about 6:52 p.m. Saturday evening, Dec. 3, for the report of a robbery in progress.
WNYT

Nassau man charged with raping kids in early 2000s

A man from Nassau is facing rape charges, linked to incidents that happened in the early 2000s. Robert Hilton, 63, is facing two counts of rape. In August of last year, police received a report of a past occurring sexual abuse incident involving children in the town of Nassau in Rensselaer County.
WNYT

Man lies on side of road for hours after Rotterdam hit-and-run

Police in Rotterdam are investigating a hit-and-run that left a man with serious injuries. It happened on Duanesburg Road in the area of Becker Drive. Joseph Galea, 27, was found Sunday morning around 7 a.m. on the side of the road after being struck by a car. Police think he...
WNYT

Queensbury Walmart shooting suspect back in court

The suspect in the Queensbury Walmart shooting was back in court Monday morning. Adrian Simental is charged with attempted assault and criminal possession of a weapon. He pleaded not guilty to both charges last Wednesday. NewsChannel 13’s Caitlin Irla was the only reporter in court. According to court documents,...
NEWS10 ABC

Schenectady Yacht Club Dock Master facing fraud charges

A Broadalbin man has been arrested in connection with an investigation at the Schenectady Yacht Club. New York State Police said Derek J. Sutherland, 49, is accused of forging multiple documents while working as a Dock Master at the Yacht Club.
WNYT

Suspect sought in Bennington County attempted burglary

Police in Vermont are looking for an attempted burglary suspect. It happened Saturday on Hapgood Pond Road in the town of Peru. A window at the back of the home had been forced open, say police. Anyone with information is asked to call Vermont State Police at (802) 442-5421.

Comments / 0

Community Policy