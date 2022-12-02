Read full article on original website
Related
Watervliet man pleads guilty to 2021 Central Ave. murder
A Watervliet man has pleaded guilty to a five-count indictment Monday morning, one count including second-degree murder.
Guilderland man accused of attempting to entice a child
A man from Guilderland was arrested on Friday. Gregory Bonadio, 32, faces multiple charges including second-degree attempted rape.
Rensselaer County man arrested, accused of rape
A Castleton on Hudson man was arrested on Thursday. Shawn Gillingham, 33, faces multiple charges, including second-degree rape.
NEWS10 ABC
Nassau man arrested for allegedly raping a minor
NASSAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In August 2021, New York State Police received a report through the Rensselaer County Child Protective Services about a past sexual abuse incident that involved children in the town of Nassau. Investigations determined that in the early 2000s, Robert R. Hilton, 63, of Nassau, had sexual contact with a child under fifteen.
Albany man pleads not guilty in fatal hit-and-run
The man accused in a fatal hit-and-run in October was arraigned in Albany County Court.
Police investigating fatal pedestrian car accident in Schenectady
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police are investigating a fatal car accident that took place Sunday evening. The crash took place on I-890. Around 8:07 p.m., police responded to I-890’s exit five off-ramp in Schenectady for reports of a person with severe injuries, after they were allegedly struck by a car. Police say their investigation […]
Police looking for vandalism suspect in Schenectady
The Schenectady County Sheriff's Office is reporting of vandalism in the city of Schenectady. They are asking for the public's help in locating the suspect.
Rotterdam man struck by car, police trying to locate driver
The Rotterdam Police Department are currently trying to locate an unknown driver who allegedly struck a pedestrian early Sunday morning.
State Police Arrest Upstate NY Man on Insurance Fraud
A Fulton County man is under arrest, charged with insurance fraud following an investigation by State Police. The New York State Police (NYSP) say they began an investigation after they received a complaint from a person affiliated with the Schenectady Yacht Club based in the Saratoga County town of Clifton Park on Thursday, October 27, 2022.
WNYT
Albany man arrested after police chase
A 73 year old Albany man is accused of leading police on a chase through multiple counties. Troopers say it all started on interstate 88 in the town of Worcester. Police say they tried to pull over Brooks Anderson for speeding, but he didn’t stop and sped up. Troopers...
Albany senior arrested for speeding away from police
A 73-year-old man from Albany was arrested after he sped away from police in Otsego County.
WNYT
Schenectady woman settles police lawsuit over husband’s death for $1.5 million
A Schenectady woman, whose husband was shot and killed by a city police detective, will get $1.5 million. Chrystal Scism has settled her federal civil rights lawsuit in the 2016 death of her husband Joshua Scism. Scism’s attorney argued detective Brett Ferris shot her husband when he walked into the...
Troy woman arrested for allegedly attacking boyfriend
A Troy woman was arrested on Saturday after allegedly attacking her boyfriend in front of police, as well as resisting arrest.
suncommunitynews.com
Moriah woman accused of holding up local restaurant
MORIAH | An employee at a local Chinese restaurant foiled a hold-up there when he wrested the suspect to the ground before she could flee. State troopers were summoned to the Golden Palace Restaurant at 3266 Broad Street in Port Henry at about 6:52 p.m. Saturday evening, Dec. 3, for the report of a robbery in progress.
WNYT
Nassau man charged with raping kids in early 2000s
A man from Nassau is facing rape charges, linked to incidents that happened in the early 2000s. Robert Hilton, 63, is facing two counts of rape. In August of last year, police received a report of a past occurring sexual abuse incident involving children in the town of Nassau in Rensselaer County.
WNYT
Man lies on side of road for hours after Rotterdam hit-and-run
Police in Rotterdam are investigating a hit-and-run that left a man with serious injuries. It happened on Duanesburg Road in the area of Becker Drive. Joseph Galea, 27, was found Sunday morning around 7 a.m. on the side of the road after being struck by a car. Police think he...
WNYT
Queensbury Walmart shooting suspect back in court
The suspect in the Queensbury Walmart shooting was back in court Monday morning. Adrian Simental is charged with attempted assault and criminal possession of a weapon. He pleaded not guilty to both charges last Wednesday. NewsChannel 13’s Caitlin Irla was the only reporter in court. According to court documents,...
Schenectady Yacht Club Dock Master facing fraud charges
A Broadalbin man has been arrested in connection with an investigation at the Schenectady Yacht Club. New York State Police said Derek J. Sutherland, 49, is accused of forging multiple documents while working as a Dock Master at the Yacht Club.
WNYT
Tense showdown over gag order continues in Saratoga Springs officer-involved shooting
Enhanced video shows the moments that led up to the officer-involved shooting in Saratoga Springs. The attorney for the Rutland County, Vermont sheriff’s deputy involved in the shootout says he has also reviewed the city’s video. Greg Teresi says it shows his client, Deputy Vito Caselnova, was the...
WNYT
Suspect sought in Bennington County attempted burglary
Police in Vermont are looking for an attempted burglary suspect. It happened Saturday on Hapgood Pond Road in the town of Peru. A window at the back of the home had been forced open, say police. Anyone with information is asked to call Vermont State Police at (802) 442-5421.
Comments / 0