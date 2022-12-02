Read full article on original website
WLOX
PRC School District names John Shows as new superintendent
CARRIERE, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, the Pearl River County School District announced West Lincoln Attendance Center principal John Shows as the district’s new superintendent. Shows was chosen after a search conducted by the PRCSD narrowed the list down from 11 applicants and three interviews. “During the search process, the...
WLOX
First Baptist Biloxi shares "The Miracle of Christmas" harmonic concert
Warm and humid today with dense morning fog possible. We’re seeing a little fog this morning, and it’s going to be another mild day. If we get enough sun to peek through, we’ll warm up into the low 70s this afternoon. There’s a small chance for isolated showers, but many of us will stay dry. More fog is expected tonight, and we're going to stay warm over the next week. In fact, highs will be in the mid to upper 70s by the middle of the week.
wxxv25.com
Two Harrison County churches merge together into one church
Two Harrison County Churches have decided to become one. Christ United Methodist Church of Long Beach and St. Paul United Methodist Church of Pass Christian are merging. The decision came about when Christ Methodist was forced out of their building in 2020 due to a mold problem. They weren’t able to make timely repairs due to the pandemic.
WLOX
Ocean Springs 4th annual Discover Christmas Parade serves as toy drive
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs is kicking off the Christmas season with their annual Discover Christmas Parade with a huge turnout compared to last year. “Each year it gets bigger and bigger,” said Greg Gipson. “The word is getting around and is on a Sunday and it’s a family-oriented event, and so once people get through with church, they come out to the parade which is really nice for the community.”
WLOX
Ocean Springs mayor explains annexation plan
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs could be getting bigger with talks of an annexation. City officials are looking to expand the city limits into two unincorporated areas of Jackson County. It is something city leaders have been studying for about a year now. It’s a move previous administrations...
WLOX
Gingerbread house workshop creates lasting memories
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunday was a lesson in designing a home that you can eat at the annual Gingerbread House Family Decorating Workshop at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center in Gulfport. The creativity came in many forms. “Whatever her creative mind wants, that’s what we do,” said Biloxi resident Caley...
WLOX
Dismembered body found in “large box” in northern Pearl River County
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - According to Sheriff David Allison with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office, police are investigating a dismembered male body found in a “large box” on a road in Pearl River County. The discovery was made on Saturday on Burge and River...
WDAM-TV
UPDATE: National Weather Service verifies 5th Pine Belt touchdown
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pine Belt, specifically Marion County, apparently played host to yet another windy visitor Tuesday night. On a third report update, the National Weather Service confirmed that a fifth tornado had touched down Tuesday night in the Pine Belt. The NWS said an EF-2 had...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Tangipahoa Parish (Tangipahoa Parish, LA)
The Police department reported a motor vehicle crash in Tangipahoa Parish. The accident happened close to Ridge Drive on Highway 442 at around 3 p.m. Matthew Bonomo was traveling west when he lost control and went off the road.
WLOX
Ocean Springs city leaders are talking annexation. Here’s where they’re looking to grow.
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs wants to expands its boundaries. Next Tuesday, aldermen will be asked to approve an ordinance that starts the annexation process for two areas of unincorporated Jackson County. Part of the proposed annexation plan would bring Ocean Springs High School inside the city limits....
fox8live.com
Tangipahoa sheriff shares sudden loss of deputy to suicide
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Tragedy has struck communities in Tangipahoa Parish as Sheriff Daniel Edwards shared over the weekend that his office is dealing with the loss of a beloved deputy to suicide. “The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is mourning the sudden loss of Deputy Myles Ledet, who died...
wbrz.com
WATCH: St. Tammany sheriff's deputy chases cow across busy highway
COVINGTON - A sheriff's deputy tried to corral two loose calves after they managed to escape a property in St. Tammany Parish over the weekend. The sheriff's office shared video of the deputy's foot pursuit on Highway 190 in Covington, which unfolded sometime Saturday. The department said two small cows, both of them four months old, escaped a home on Harrison Avenue and made it onto the roadway.
WLOX
Man identified in Gulfport drowning
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Leroy Barnes, 54, has been identified as the victim of a drowning in a lake near Cambridge Court in Gulfport. Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, DMR, Harrison Fire Rescue and Gulfport Fire Department Dive Team all responded to the Windance subdivision after receiving reports of a man falling out falling out of his canoe into the water. Dive teams located a body, identified as Barnes, in the lake.
First Sunday Mass in Covington after church loses two beloved figures
COVINGTON, La. — It's the first Sunday parishioners at St. Peter Catholic Church in Covington are attending mass after Father Otis Young and Pastoral Assistant, Ruth Prats, were killed last week. Parishioner, Michael Maples, said they're lifting up prayers for the priest, Ruth and even the suspect. “Father Otis...
WLOX
Gulfport nursing home residents fall in love, get married at facility
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Wedding bells are ringing, but not at the chapel. Lakeview Nursing Center holding the first marriage ceremony for two of their residents. 79-year-old James Lawson and 75-year-old Raliene Jones tied the knot Friday afternoon. Their love for each other blossomed six years ago in the halls of the home.
Student found dead on Jackson State University campus
UPDATE: 12/03/2022 JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified the victim as Flynn Brown, 22, of New Jersey. According to Bailey Martin with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, the person who was taken into custody was identified as Randall Smith, 20, of New Orleans. Though he was taken into custody, he […]
Man who escaped Mississippi sheriff transport van captured in Louisiana. Two others arrested for reportedly helping in the escape.
A Mississippi escapee who jumped from a transport van after being picked up by deputies last week has been captured in Louisiana. On Dec. 1, Javier Kidd was captured in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana at a local hotel, according to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. On. Nov. 28, Kidd jumped...
Bond denied for suspect in Jackson State homicide case
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The suspect accused of killing a Jackson State student, whose body was found on campus last week, was denied bond. Randall Smith, 20, of New Orleans, appeared in Hinds County court on Monday, December 5. During his court appearance, he was appointed a public defender. A preliminary hearing for Smith was […]
WDSU
Right 3 lanes of I-10 west on Bonnabel Boulevard overpass closed due to granite spill
Louisiana State Police report that three right lanes of Interstate 10 West on the Bonnabel Boulevard overpass are closed due to a granite spill from a commercial motor vehicle. It is advised to use an alternate route. Stay tuned for any more updates.
Officials release new photos in hopes of catching Mississippi bank robber
Mississippi police have posted new images of a man they say robbed a bank in November while brandishing what appeared to be a weapon concealed in his waistband. The Gulfport Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to identify the individual shown in the photos. According to Detectives,...
