No danger to the public in stabbing at West Des Moines Hy-Vee parking lot, police say
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have located the suspect and the victim in a stabbing that happened in the parking lot of a West Des Moines Hy-Vee early Monday morning. Officers responded to the scene at 1725 Jordan Creek Parkway after a 911 call came in about the stabbing around 5:30 a.m., according to […]
Developing: Des Moines Police Responds to Crash with Injured Pedestrian
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Des Moines Police Department says officers from DMPD and the Des Moines Fire Department are responding to a crash at 6th Avenue and Euclid Avenue involving an injury to a pedestrian. DMPD posted about the crash on social media. So far, the condition of the...
Police: 2 charged after early morning pursuit in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two suspects are in custody after a pursuit Monday morning. According to Sgt. Paul Parizek, a vehicle pursuit started near 30th Street and Euclid Avenue. It ended with the driver pulling into the driveway of a house. According to police, the driver and passenger ran...
Search warrant: K9 officer left in truck 22 hours before death
BOONE COUNTY, Iowa — New information has been released about the death of aBoone County K-9 officer named Bear. According to a search warrant that was recently made public, Sgt. Dallas Wingate called the Boone County Sheriff the night of Sept. 2. Wingate said he put Bear in his department truck the night before, and discovered the dog still there, dead, about 22 hours later.
Des Moines Area Urgent-Care Patients Asked To Reserve Time Slot
(Des Moines, IA) -- A surge in respiratory cases is prompting a change at Unity Point's central Iowa walk-in clinics. Starting today (Monday), Unity Point is asking patients to reserve a time online before going to an Urgent Care or Express location. Unity Point says doing so will reduce patient wait time, and help guarantee patients will be able to see a provider.
Iowa sheriff injured in bathroom fall gets $40k settlement
Polk County Sheriff Kevin Schneider received a $40,000 workers' compensation settlement approved by supervisors last month.He was permanently injured after he fell in a bathroom while on a business trip, according to documents obtained last week by Axios.Details: Schneider injured his right leg and ankle in October 2019, according to documents he filed with the Iowa Workers' Compensation Commission.Of note: Schneider also received workers' comp benefits for an arm injury in 1995, according to state records.He declined to comment when contacted last week by Axios.
Iowa social workers accused of improper relationships with clients
A social worker accused of giving marijuana to a 15-year-old patient has agreed to refrain from practicing while criminal charges are pending. (Photo by the Iowa Capital Dispatch) An Iowa social worker accused of giving marijuana to a 15-year-old patient has agreed to refrain from practicing while criminal charges against...
Creston Man Charged In West Des Moines Stabbing
(West Des Moines, IA) — A man’s facing charges after an early morning stabbing outside the Jordan Creek Parkway Hy-Vee. Police say 30-year-old Dakota Nordstrom of Creston is accused of stabbing a 37-year-old man in the leg in a vehicle. Nordstrom is facing Attempted Murder, Burglary, and other charges.
Man Charged In Stabbing Outside West Des Moines Hy-Vee Store
(West Des Moines, IA) -- A man's facing charges after a stabbing outside the Jordan Creek Parkway Hy-Vee store around 5:30 this (Monday) morning. Police say 30-year-old Dakota Nordstrom of Creston is accused of stabbing a 37-year-old man in a vehicle. Police say Nordstrom left before officers arrived. The victim...
Creston Police Report
(Creston) The Creston Police Department arrested three people and received a theft report. Police arrested 41-year-old Gregory James Clair of Creston Thursday at the Creston Union County Law Enforcement Center. Authorities charged Clair with 18 counts of Sex Abuse-Child Under 12, four counts of Incest, and two counts of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child. Clair is being held in the Union County Jail on $495,000 cash.
Polk County supervisors hire attorney in extortion case
Polk County will pay $365 an hour to defend against extortion, libel and wrongful termination allegations made against four supervisors, documents obtained last week by Axios show.The lawsuit was filed last year by former HR director Jim Nahas.Catch up fast: Nahas was fired in 2021 over his handling of a sexual harassment allegation against Matt McCoy, the only supervisor not named as a defendant in the lawsuit.An investigation into the matter was politically motivated, Nahas alleges.Driving the news: McCoy's pending legal request to join the lawsuit has resulted in the Polk County attorney's office deciding it is in the best interest to hire outside counsel should the case proceed to trial.Supervisors agreed last week to hire attorney Michele Brott of the Dentons Davis Brown law firm for the job.Meanwhile, in November, supervisors hired another attorney at $340 an hour to defend the county in a separate lawsuit linked with the sexual harassment allegations against McCoy.An attorney for McCoy also asked a judge to order the county to provide him with legal representation in the case — costs McCoy is currently covering himself.
UnityPoint: Appointments now required for urgent care locations in central Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — UnityPoint urgent care locations in central Iowa are now asking all patients to reserve a time online instead of just walking in for service starting Dec. 5, according to a press release. This is due to an increased number of respiratory infections like the flu,...
Blockton man arrested following a pursuit in Adair County
(Adair Co) A Blockton man was arrested following a pursuit in Adair County. At approximately 1:00 a.m. on November 28th, a Stuart Police Officer observed a black Jeep in the 1200 block of South Division Street that did not have a working license plate light. As the Jeep drove eastbound onto 110th Street, the Officer turned around to follow it. The Jeep then accelerated to a high rate of speed (75 mph) and refused to stop when the officer activated his lights and siren. The Jeep turned into a field and traveled north off road until it reached the south fence line of Interstate 80. The driver, later identified as 37-year-old Barrett Martin Driskill, then fled on foot. Guthrie County K9 Deputy Jones and Stuart K9 Officer Irving tracked the suspect to the north across the interstate into another field. Driskill was located hiding in a waterway.
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report December 2
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Terrance Wimmer of Granger was traveling on Xavier Avenue when he lost control, and the vehicle entered the ditch and struck a fence. No injuries were reported. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $5,000, and damage to the fence was estimated at $500. Wimmer was issued a citation for failure to maintain control.
WATCH: Des Moines police capture suspect wanted by US Marshals
DES MOINES, Iowa — A suspect wanted by U.S. Marshals was taken into custody on Thursday. U.S. Marshals were tracking the suspect, Robert Manuel Jr., 24, on Wednesday. The search was narrowed to a location on the south side of Des Moines, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek. Parizek said...
Police make arrest following Des Moines bank and Uber robbery
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 30th at approximately 11:39 am, Des Moines Police responded to a report of a bank robbery in the 6100 block of SE 14th Street. Officers arrived and learned that an adult male had robbed the bank with a handgun and fled. At 11:50...
'Deck the halls': West Des Moines family creates dazzling display for a good cause
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A West Des Moines family is taking "deck the halls" literally with their display. More than 50,000 lights are up at their home, and the display took about 120 hours to construct. Homeowner Mike Kromminga said he's been creating the displays for as long...
Deng Convicted of Murder in the First Degree
On November 30, 2022, Danil Deng was sentenced in Polk County Criminal Number FECR3352018. Deng earlier pleaded guilty to Murder in the First Degree for the August 30, 2021, shooting death of Frederick McCuller, II, on E. 17th St. in Des Moines. Deng was a juvenile (17 years old) at the time he committed the offense. As a result, the District Court held an individualized sentencing hearing as required by the United States Supreme Court and Iowa Supreme Court. After hearing, the Court sentenced Deng to serve the remainder of his life in prison with the possibility of parole after serving a mandatory minimum 50 years. This sentence was ordered to be served consecutively to a sentence previously imposed in Polk County Criminal Number FECR353211 for Robbery in the First Degree. Deng had been sentenced to serve an indeterminate term not to exceed 25 years and ordered to serve a mandatory minimum sentence of 12 ½ years for the robbery. Deng was prosecuted by the Polk County Attorney’s Office Drug and Gang Bureau.
Ottumwa teacher facing felony burglary charge
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Mahaska County authorities have filed a felony burglary charge against an Ottumwa teacher. Forty-year-old Alair Gregory, a social studies teacher at Ottumwa High School, was arrested last month. She’s accused of entering a Fremont, Iowa residence without permission. Court records show Gregory and the alleged victim...
A Rare & Expensive Donation Was Dropped in an Iowa Red Kettle
Every year, volunteers with the Salvation Army stand outside area businesses collecting donations with their Red Kettle Campaign. Most people will just drop a few bucks or some loose change inside the kettles, but there are some very generous people out there that go above and beyond!. The Des Moines...
