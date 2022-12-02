Read full article on original website
WLOX
First Baptist Biloxi shares "The Miracle of Christmas" harmonic concert
Warm and humid today with dense morning fog possible. We’re seeing a little fog this morning, and it’s going to be another mild day. If we get enough sun to peek through, we’ll warm up into the low 70s this afternoon. There’s a small chance for isolated showers, but many of us will stay dry. More fog is expected tonight, and we're going to stay warm over the next week. In fact, highs will be in the mid to upper 70s by the middle of the week.
WLOX
Ocean Springs 4th annual Discover Christmas Parade serves as toy drive
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs is kicking off the Christmas season with their annual Discover Christmas Parade with a huge turnout compared to last year. “Each year it gets bigger and bigger,” said Greg Gipson. “The word is getting around and is on a Sunday and it’s a family-oriented event, and so once people get through with church, they come out to the parade which is really nice for the community.”
WLOX
Gingerbread house workshop creates lasting memories
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunday was a lesson in designing a home that you can eat at the annual Gingerbread House Family Decorating Workshop at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center in Gulfport. The creativity came in many forms. “Whatever her creative mind wants, that’s what we do,” said Biloxi resident Caley...
NOLA.com
It's a busy holiday season in St. Tammany
• The St. Tammany Art Association will hold a two-class workshop to Create Handmade Christmas Ornaments. Students will shape and decorate four ornaments using carving tools and underglazes in first class. The fired pieces will be colored and glazed in the second class Dec. 14. Both classes 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; ready before Christmas. Class is for all ages, but those under 13 must be accompanied by adult. Cost is $25 and includes supplies at 323 N. New Hampshire St., Covington. For information, email maggy@sttammany.art.
WLOX
Ocean Springs mayor explains annexation plan
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs could be getting bigger with talks of an annexation. City officials are looking to expand the city limits into two unincorporated areas of Jackson County. It is something city leaders have been studying for about a year now. It’s a move previous administrations...
The winter wonderland at a Mandeville swimming pool biz
It attracts people of all ages, bringing smiles to their faces and sending fingers pointing at all of the intricacies
WLOX
Dismembered body found in “large box” in northern Pearl River County
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - According to Sheriff David Allison with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office, police are investigating a dismembered male body found in a “large box” on a road in Pearl River County. The discovery was made on Saturday on Burge and River...
WLOX
Gulfport nursing home residents fall in love, get married at facility
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Wedding bells are ringing, but not at the chapel. Lakeview Nursing Center holding the first marriage ceremony for two of their residents. 79-year-old James Lawson and 75-year-old Raliene Jones tied the knot Friday afternoon. Their love for each other blossomed six years ago in the halls of the home.
ourmshome.com
An Action Movie Is Filming in Gulfport and You Could Be an Extra
An action-packed buddy movie loaded with intriguing twists and fascinating turns that revolve around a reluctant friendship is currently being filmed in Gulfport and you could be an extra cast member on the set. Morgan Casting has been tasked with recruiting stylish extras for the SAG-AFTRA action/buddy movie, “The Bounty...
WLOX
Man identified in Gulfport drowning
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Leroy Barnes, 54, has been identified as the victim of a drowning in a lake near Cambridge Court in Gulfport. Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, DMR, Harrison Fire Rescue and Gulfport Fire Department Dive Team all responded to the Windance subdivision after receiving reports of a man falling out falling out of his canoe into the water. Dive teams located a body, identified as Barnes, in the lake.
NOLA-area residence named "weirdest home in Louisiana"
It’s pretty much a given that most people will boast a conversation piece in their homes, something that will pique the interest of visitors and provide an icebreaker. But how many people can say the conversation piece IS the home?
First Sunday Mass in Covington after church loses two beloved figures
COVINGTON, La. — It's the first Sunday parishioners at St. Peter Catholic Church in Covington are attending mass after Father Otis Young and Pastoral Assistant, Ruth Prats, were killed last week. Parishioner, Michael Maples, said they're lifting up prayers for the priest, Ruth and even the suspect. “Father Otis...
Jackson Free Press
Janus, Former Mississippi Lawmaker, Dies of Cancer at 55
BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Funeral services are Monday for former Mississippi state Rep. Michael Janus, who died Tuesday. He was 55. State Sen. Scott DeLano announced at the Capitol that Janus had died of cancer. Janus was a Republican who served in the Mississippi House from 1996 to 2009....
WDAM-TV
UPDATE: National Weather Service verifies 5th Pine Belt touchdown
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pine Belt, specifically Marion County, apparently played host to yet another windy visitor Tuesday night. On a third report update, the National Weather Service confirmed that a fifth tornado had touched down Tuesday night in the Pine Belt. The NWS said an EF-2 had...
Officials release new photos in hopes of catching Mississippi bank robber
Mississippi police have posted new images of a man they say robbed a bank in November while brandishing what appeared to be a weapon concealed in his waistband. The Gulfport Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to identify the individual shown in the photos. According to Detectives,...
wbrz.com
WATCH: St. Tammany sheriff's deputy chases cow across busy highway
COVINGTON - A sheriff's deputy tried to corral two loose calves after they managed to escape a property in St. Tammany Parish over the weekend. The sheriff's office shared video of the deputy's foot pursuit on Highway 190 in Covington, which unfolded sometime Saturday. The department said two small cows, both of them four months old, escaped a home on Harrison Avenue and made it onto the roadway.
NOLA.com
Woman killed in hit and run on Canal Street identified as Arizona tourist
The woman who was killed after a vehicle hit her on Canal Street late last month has been identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as a 33-year-old tourist from Arizona. Nicole McKeon, 33, of Bagdad, Arizona, was in New Orleans for a late celebration of her July 2021 marriage...
WLOX
TRAFFIC ALERT: Wilkes Drawbridge on Cowan-Lorraine stuck in upright position
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is advising that the Wilkes Drawbridge on Cowan-Lorraine Road is currently malfunctioning. MDOT says it’s stuck in an upright position. Motorists are advised to use an alternative route. Traffic will be delayed in the area. We’re not sure how...
Mississippi man drowns after falling out of canoe
A Mississippi man drowned after he reportedly fell out of his canoe in a Gulfport Lake. WLOX in Biloxi reports that Leroy Barnes, 54, died in an accidental drowning in a lake near Cambridge Court in Gulfport. Emergency crews responded to reports of a man falling in the lake at...
This City in Louisiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Louisiana was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
