Monterey Bay F.C. set to host San Jose Earthquakes for 2023 preseason opener

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV): Houses will be divided on the Central Coast when two local soccer teams will clash at Cardinale Stadium on February 4, 2023.

Monterey Bay F.C. will be hosting the San Jose Earthquakes of Major League Soccer for their preseason opener which will take place at 7 p.m. Tickets are are available to current Monterey Bay F.C. season ticket holders.

Tickets will soon be made on sale to the general public at a later date.

Both teams have plenty of ties together. Current Monterey Bay F.C. Head Coach and Sporting Director Frank Yallop was the former head coach of the Earthquakes from 2001-2003 and 2008-13 where he led the Quakes to two MLS CUP Titles and was inducted into the Earthquakes Hall of Fame this past season.

Yallop said that bringing the Earthquakes will excite the local fans to come out to support the Union.

“We played two wonderful matches at their place last preseason and I really enjoyed their hospitality," Yallop said. "Because of my connection to the club, I really appreciate them coming down to play us."

Assistant Coach Ramiro Corrales played in 250 matches for the Earthquakes. Current Union midfielder Simon Dawkins played five seasons for the Quakes.

