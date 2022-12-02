Warm and humid today with dense morning fog possible. We’re seeing a little fog this morning, and it’s going to be another mild day. If we get enough sun to peek through, we’ll warm up into the low 70s this afternoon. There’s a small chance for isolated showers, but many of us will stay dry. More fog is expected tonight, and we're going to stay warm over the next week. In fact, highs will be in the mid to upper 70s by the middle of the week.

15 HOURS AGO