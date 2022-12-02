Read full article on original website
First Baptist Biloxi shares "The Miracle of Christmas" harmonic concert
Warm and humid today with dense morning fog possible. We’re seeing a little fog this morning, and it’s going to be another mild day. If we get enough sun to peek through, we’ll warm up into the low 70s this afternoon. There’s a small chance for isolated showers, but many of us will stay dry. More fog is expected tonight, and we're going to stay warm over the next week. In fact, highs will be in the mid to upper 70s by the middle of the week.
Gingerbread house workshop creates lasting memories
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunday was a lesson in designing a home that you can eat at the annual Gingerbread House Family Decorating Workshop at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center in Gulfport. The creativity came in many forms. “Whatever her creative mind wants, that’s what we do,” said Biloxi resident Caley...
Ocean Springs 4th annual Discover Christmas Parade serves as toy drive
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs is kicking off the Christmas season with their annual Discover Christmas Parade with a huge turnout compared to last year. “Each year it gets bigger and bigger,” said Greg Gipson. “The word is getting around and is on a Sunday and it’s a family-oriented event, and so once people get through with church, they come out to the parade which is really nice for the community.”
Ocean Springs mayor explains annexation plan
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs could be getting bigger with talks of an annexation. City officials are looking to expand the city limits into two unincorporated areas of Jackson County. It is something city leaders have been studying for about a year now. It’s a move previous administrations...
Dismembered body found in “large box” in northern Pearl River County
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - According to Sheriff David Allison with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office, police are investigating a dismembered male body found in a “large box” on a road in Pearl River County. The discovery was made on Saturday on Burge and River...
Man identified in Gulfport drowning
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Leroy Barnes, 54, has been identified as the victim of a drowning in a lake near Cambridge Court in Gulfport. Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, DMR, Harrison Fire Rescue and Gulfport Fire Department Dive Team all responded to the Windance subdivision after receiving reports of a man falling out falling out of his canoe into the water. Dive teams located a body, identified as Barnes, in the lake.
ALDOT plans to move forward with Mobile River Bridge and Bayway Project
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Eastern Shore and Mobile Metropolitan Planning Organizations today announced that the Alabama Department of Transportation will move forward with the Mobile River Bridge and Bayway Project, prior to knowing the results of outstanding applications for federal Mega Grant and Bridge Investment Program funding. In a...
Biloxi Councilman Felix Gines announces switch to Mississippi Republican Party
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday it became official as the Mississippi Republican Party welcomed Biloxi Ward 2 Councilman Felix Gines into the party. News broke Sunday that the longtime democrat would be switching his political allegiance. Gines might tell you the move should come as no surprise. “I am switching...
PRC School District names John Shows as new superintendent
CARRIERE, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, the Pearl River County School District announced West Lincoln Attendance Center principal John Shows as the district’s new superintendent. Shows was chosen after a search conducted by the PRCSD narrowed the list down from 11 applicants and three interviews. “During the search process, the...
South Mississippi LEO relieved of duty, accused of stealing cash from drug seizure
JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - An agent with the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team was relieved of duty over the weekend after being accused of stealing money. For now, investigators are remaining tight-lipped about the officer’s identity. But WLOX News has learned they work for the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.
Gulfport’s John Archie steps down as head football coach
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s the end of an era for the Gulfport Admirals, as John Archie announced Monday he’s stepping down as the head football coach. Since his hiring in 2018, his teams won the 6A Region 4 championship three times and put together two ten-win seasons.
