See Pregnant Keke Palmer and Boyfriend Darius Jackson's Private Road to Parenthood
Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Forget being a VP, Keke Palmer is about to welcome a new VIP. As the True Jackson, VP alum revealed in an epic pregnancy announcement on the Dec. 3 episode of Saturday Night Live: She's expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson.
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Star After Pregnancy Reveal
Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her...
See How Tish Cyrus and Boyfriend Dominic Purcell Are Preparing for Their First Christmas Together
Watch: Tish Cyrus Debuts Romance With Prison Break Star Dominic Purcell. Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell are rocking around the Christmas tree—literally. One week after going Instagram official, the couple appear to be getting into the holiday spirit together. The manager and the Prison Break alum were photographed picking up groceries from Trader Joe's and shopping for a Christmas tree together in Los Angeles on Dec. 4.
Kirstie Alley Dead at 71
Kirstie Alley has died after a short battle with cancer. The Cheers actress was 71. Her children True and Lillie Parker shared the news on Dec. 5, writing in a statement posted to her Twitter page, "We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered."
Cause of Death Revealed for Jack and Kristina Wagner's Son Harrison Wagner
The cause of death for Jack and Kristina Wagner's son, Harrison Wagner, has been determined. The 27-year-old died from fentanyl and alprazolam (the generic name for Xanax) intoxication, according to records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner reviewed by E! News on Dec. 5. His official manner of death was listed as an accident, with the location of his death marked as a parking lot.
Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes Temporarily Taken Off GMA Amid Romance
Today's episode of GMA3 was missing two familiar faces: Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. The co-anchors were absent from the Dec. 5 broadcast of the ABC show, just days after footage surfaced of the...
Neal Bledsoe Exits Great American Family After Candace Cameron Bure's "Traditional Marriage" Comments
Watch: Jodie Sweetin, Maren Morris & More Weigh in on Candace Cameron Bure. Candace Cameron Bure's inflammatory comments about "traditional marriage" continue to spark outrage. Neal Bledsoe, who starred 2021's The Winter Palace and this year's Christmas at the Drive-In for Great American Family, spoke out against the actress—who is...
Nick Cannon Hospitalized With Pneumonia, He Reveals, As He Awaits Baby 13: ‘I Guess I’m Not Superman’
Nick Cannon let his fans know that they shouldn’t worry about his health after he was hospitalized with a case of pneumonia. The TV host took to his Instagram on Friday, Dec. 2 to share a snap of himself from a hospital bed, revealing he came down with the illness after a “sold-out” performance at Madison Square Garden the night before. “Okay, so I guess I’m not Superman…,,” he wrote in the caption.
Watch Ashton Kutcher Detail His Twin Brother's Traumatic Near-Death Experience
Watch: Ashton Kutcher Details Twin Brother's Traumatic Near-Death Experience. Ashton Kutcher is opening up about his twin brother's scary health battles. In a preview clip from the Paramount+ series The Checkup with Dr. David Agus, in which the actor and his brother, Michael Kutcher, sit down for their first joint interview, Ashton tearfully recalled his brother's experience with heart failure as a teen.
Kate Winslet Will Never Let Go Of Her Love For Titanic
Watch: Leonardo DiCaprio Almost Let Go of "Titanic" Role?!: Rewind. Kate Winslet has an unsinkable love for Titanic. "It's amazing and incredible to have been part of something that, you know, is so steeped in nostalgia for people and still resonates with people in the way that it does," the actress said on Good Morning America on Dec. 5. "It's a huge, huge honor that people still love something that I was a part of all those years ago. It's just magical."
The Flash: Warner Bros moves release date for Ezra Miller film
Warner Bros’ The Flash starring Ezra Miller will now be released sooner than planned.The film, which was originally headed for cinemas on 23 June 2023, will now show in cinemas from 16 June.The film stars Miller in the leading role of The Flash aka Barry Allen.The Flash’s fate was hanging in the balance after a series of allegations against Miller which ranged from assault to burglary.However, in August, the actor broke their silence by issuing a statement which explained that they were “suffering complex mental health issues”.“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that...
Gisele Comments On Tom Brady's Tribute to Daughter
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are still a united front. As the former couple's daughter Vivian turned 10, the NFL player took to Instagram to share a sweet birthday message, with the supermodel...
Will Bachelor Nation's Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs' Wedding Be on TV? She Says…
Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs are on a new kind of journey—one to the altar. After getting a peek at their romance on Bachelor in Paradise in 2021, fans may be hoping to tune in for their nuptials. But don't expect the Bachelor Nation stars to have the cameras rolling on their big day.
Kim Kardashian Celebrates "Kindest Soul" Saint West's 7th Birthday at Football Game
This birthday party was a total touchdown. Kim Kardashian's son Saint West turned 7 years old on Dec. 5, and the SKIMS mogul celebrated by taking him and his friends to a football game. "Happy 7th Birthday to my baby boy," she captioned an Instagram post showing photos from the...
How Margot Robbie Orchestrated Her Unscripted Babylon Movie Kiss With Brad Pitt
Watch: Margot Robbie REACTS to Kissing Brad Pitt - EXCLUSIVE. Margot Robbie is responsible for one of her new movie's most memorable moments. The actress reunites with her Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-star Brad Pitt in the upcoming film Babylon, which premieres Dec. 23. Dubbed by E! News' Francesca Amiker as "what will become an iconic kiss scene," Margot exclusively revealed on the show's Dec. 5 episode (airing tonight at 11:30 p.m.) that her smooch with her co-star was actually improvised.
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Show PDA at Art Basel Party in Miami
On Dec. 2, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were spotted showing some PDA during a trip to Miami. The two, parents of daughter Stormi Webster, 4, and a 10-month-old baby boy, were photographed hugging and talking at Wayne and Cynthia Boich's Art Basel 2022 Party in Miami Beach. Kylie also shared a glass of what appeared to be white wine with Travis.
Emma Chamberlain on Her Favorite Winter Fashion Trends & the Perfect Chamberlain Coffee Gifts
We interviewed Emma Chamberlain because we think you'll like her picks. Chamberlain Coffee is Emma's company. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time. This just...
Britney Spears Sends Love to “Brave” Sister Jamie Lynn Spears
Change of heart. On her own 41st birthday, Britney Spears shared a touching tribute to Jamie Lynn Spears after publicly feuding with her younger sister. "It's my b-day but you're my heart so I'm...
Prince Harry Recalls Being "Terrified" for Meghan in New Doc Trailer
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are spilling the royal tea. With just days to go until Harry & Meghan premieres on Netflix (episodes 1-3 drop Dec. 8 and episodes 4-6 on Dec. 15), the streaming...
The White Lotus: Why We're Really Worried About Tanya
Watch: Tom Hollander & Leo Woodall React to THAT White Lotus Scene. (Warning: This article features spoilers for The White Lotus season two.) When things seem too good to be true, they usually are. This certainly seems to be the case for heiress Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge)'s situation on The...
