Connecticut lawmakers celebrate Senate passage of same-sex marriage protections
HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut’s congressional delegation is celebrating the U.S. Senate passage of a bill protecting same-sex marriage. Marriage equality, among other issues, was a top priority for congressional Democrats during this lame-duck session in Washington D.C. “There are moments that bring out the best in America and...
Conn. Judge Maria Araújo Kahn's nomination for Second Circuit seat approved by judiciary committee
CONNECTICUT, USA — A Connecticut judge is one step closer to filling a seat on the United State States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee approved Justice Maria Araújo Kahn, President Joe Biden's nominee for the position. The vote passed 12-10 and now heads for a Senate vote.
Senate's Most Powerful Democrats Could Lose Power on Tuesday
"I don't expect Manchin or Sinema to have much influence to be quite honest," one expert told Newsweek.
Herschel Walker's Georgia Runoff Hopes Just Got Bleaker
An expert told Newsweek that Walker even being within striking distance of a Senate seat as a "scandal-plagued, rookie politician with no qualifications," is an achievement.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
States Sending Stimulus Checks in December 2022
Residents in these states could get an additional holiday gift this month in the form of a state "stimulus" payment.
Sen. Joni Ernst says Democrats gave 'middle America the middle finger' by voting to make South Carolina the first nominating state instead of Iowa
Sen. Joni Ernst said the DNC gave "middle America the Middle finger" by making South Carolina the first state to nominate its presidential candidates.
Update: The Sending Of A Fourth $1,400 Stimulus Check [Opinion]
63% of Americans support the federal government sending more stimulus checks. Inflation has plagued the country plenty, after the pandemic. Since the midterm elections, discussion about stimulus checks has returned among experts. Analysts monitoring it are weighing in on the likelihood of a fourth payment. Do these professional observers think Americans will get the money? What will happen to the child tax credit benefits?
Conservative SCOTUS majority under scrutiny in major ‘independent legislature’ elections case
Arguments in a major case Wednesday could have significant ramifications for how the 2024 election is conducted.
GOP senators tune out House conservatives' impeachment calls
Kevin McCarthy's emboldened right flank is ready to dig into the Biden Cabinet, and even the president himself. Across the Capitol, Republican senators are lukewarm.
Railroad workers were given a ‘one-two punch’ from the White House and Republicans. They say they aren’t giving up.
Will Wisniewski, a 40-year-old train conductor from Seattle, is sick with the flu. His wife, who is eight months pregnant, is also sick. So are his kids. Most people in his position would take time off work to recover and take care of their family, but Mr Wisniewski works for the railroad, and he doesn’t have that right.“Who is supposed to take care of my kids? I can’t even tag team with my wife and give her a break,” Mr Wisniewski told The Independent on Thursday. After more than two years of negotiations between railway unions and rail companies, and...
