ASP: Forrest City police officer arrested, faces charges of sexual assault
FORREST CITY, Ark. – Arkansas State Police arrested a Forrest City police officer Thursday and said the man is facing charges of sexual assault involving a minor.
Agents with the ASP Criminal Investigation Division said that they were called in earlier in the week by local authorities to investigate 22-year-old Justin Davis of Marianna.
The agents said that they are investigating allegations Davis had been involved in a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl from St. Francis County.
Davis is facing two counts of fourth-degree felony sexual assault. He is being held at the Cross County Detention Center with bond set at $75,000.
