RSF Chanukah Celebration to be held at The Inn

 4 days ago

Chabad Jewish Center of Rancho Santa Fe presents the 16th RSF Chanukah Celebration on the third night of Chanukah Tuesday, Dec. 20, from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe (5951 Linea Del Cielo, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067).

Free admission, fun for the whole family. The celebration will include the RSF Menorah Lighting, a live DJ, donuts, hot latkes, hot drinks, Gelt Drop, crafts, face painting and more.

With special thanks to Dr Bob & Mao Shillman and The Inn at RSF for making it possible. RSVP at www.jewishrsf.com/inn

For more information, call 858-756-7571.

