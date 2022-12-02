RSF Chanukah Celebration to be held at The Inn

Chabad Jewish Center of Rancho Santa Fe presents the 16th RSF Chanukah Celebration on the third night of Chanukah Tuesday, Dec. 20, from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe (5951 Linea Del Cielo, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067).

Free admission, fun for the whole family. The celebration will include the RSF Menorah Lighting, a live DJ, donuts, hot latkes, hot drinks, Gelt Drop, crafts, face painting and more.

With special thanks to Dr Bob & Mao Shillman and The Inn at RSF for making it possible. RSVP at www.jewishrsf.com/inn

For more information, call 858-756-7571.

