ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Santa Fe Review

Christmas choral concert 'Joy and Light' to be held at the Village Church in RSF

Rancho Santa Fe Review
Rancho Santa Fe Review
 4 days ago

A free Christmas choral concert celebrating the mystery and magic of the life of Christ will be held in the sanctuary of the Village Church on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. The Village Community Chorale is presenting “Joy and Light” under the direction of celebrated guest conductor Dr. Ianthe Marini. A distinguished educator, actor and dancer, Marini is a recipient of the American Prize in Choral Conducting.

She has curated a program that is a celebration of the hope, light, magic, and mystery of the birth and life of Jesus Christ. Illustrated through the music of the Baroque era, the program includes dance and voices from within the community bringing tone to both ancient and modern texts. The concert will feature professional soloists and musicians from the San Diego and Pacific Symphony orchestras.

A freewill offering will be collected at the concert. Childcare is available with an RSVP to alycen@villagechurch.org.

For more information email jacosta@villagechurch.org

This story originally appeared in Rancho Santa Fe Review .

Comments / 0

Related
Rancho Santa Fe Review

Dec. 1: Local and regional events

RSF Garden Club Holiday Wreath-Making Workshop The Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club's annual Holiday Wreath-Making Workshop will be held on Monday, Dec. 5 at the Secret Garden Patio from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
Rancho Santa Fe Review

Rancho Santa Fe Review

Rancho Santa Fe, CA
440
Followers
781
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news coverage of Rancho Santa Fe. Featuring local news and events, discussions, announcements, photos and videos.

 https://www.ranchosantafereview.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy