Gastonia Gathers To Celebrate Christmas
GASTONIA, N.C. — Hundreds of people turned out in Gastonia for this year’s Christmas in the City Parade on Sunday. Dozens of floats, along with several high school bands, glided down Main Street. The parade featured Santa, entertainment, and vendors. Some familiar faces from WCCB-TV also got to...
Over $5K of equipment stolen from Rock Hill garden shop
“I looked up on our shelves and realized there were boxes of our chords missing,” said Jonathan.
Room We Love: A Wine Lounge in Lake Wylie
Room by room, designer Tamara Leicester made over the bland interior of her client’s 3,600-square-foot Lake Wylie home. On the main floor, the homeowner wanted a colorful space to house her extensive wine collection and entertain friends. “We’d already done the grand living room, so she wanted this space to be cozier and have a moodier, more glamorous vibe,” Leicester says. “We drenched the vaulted space in deep teal and accented the trim in navy blue. There was a moment where we both thought, Are we really going to go for it? But taking that risk paid off.”
1 killed when car leaves road, hits guide wire and tree in Rock Hill, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was killed when his car left the roadway and struck a tree in Rock Hill early Sunday morning, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Authorities said the crash happened on Dec. 4 around 12:49 a.m. in the 200 block...
ChristmasVille Dedicates Mural To One Of Rock Hill’s Favorite Artist
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill’s ChristmasVille held its opening ceremony Thursday night. One of the highlights of the celebration was the dedication of the new Vernon Grant mural that decorates the sides of the Rock Hill Library. The Vernon Grant mural, which is apart of...
Arrest Made in Rock Hill Homicide on Archive Street
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill Police say they’ve made an arrest in the homicide investigation from December 2nd on Archive Street. Police say 25 year old Bryan Alexander Crosby, Jr. has been charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm During a Crime of Violence.
CN2 Today: Rock Hill Christmas Parade Returns to Downtown
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – The annual Rock Hill Christmas Parade is back this year!. Experience downtown Rock Hill at the most magical time of the year, Friday, December 2nd beginning at 6:30 PM. The parade will begin on Oakland Ave at the intersection of Oakland and Stewart...
Charlotte’s Best Restaurants For Special Occasions And Holidays
It’s no secret among my family and friends that I love finding quality restaurants to try. One of the things I love about Charlotte is there’s never a lack of cool places to go for a celebration. The restaurant scene in Charlotte and the surrounding areas is really impressive. That inspired me to put together a list of Charlotte’s Best Restaurants to visit for special occasions. And, with family coming to visit for the holidays, we need somewhere special to take everybody. We usually plan a couple of special nights out when family comes to town. We always save the super nice meal out for Christmas Eve.
Meet Charlotte Instagram Star The Plant Papi
I turn into a subdivision near Harrisburg and wind through street after street of one- and two-story brick and wood-frame houses, many with vinyl siding in various neutral tones. I have a hard time distinguishing one from another. My GPS finally brings me to a stop. Kevin Edouard welcomes me...
Rock Hill Police Investigate Fatal Accident from Weekend
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill police say a person died in a single car accident over the weekend on Brice Street. According to police, officers responded to the 200 block of Brice Street around 12:49 AM on December 4th for a single car accident. The driver...
2nd victim dies after shooting at north Charlotte park
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A second victim has died as a result of a November shooting in a north Charlotte park. The second victim, later identified as 18-year-old Dominic Salazar, passed away on Sunday. The first victim, 17-year-old Damien Gonzalez, passed away the night of the shooting. The shooting, which...
Actor’s Theatre Of Charlotte Will Hold An Equipment Auction
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – With the closing of the ATC, a lot of equipment is now up for grabs. The ATC will be holding an online auction from December 8th through the 15th. Lighting, audio, and much more will be available to purchase during the auction.
Local Holiday Sweets & Treats to Make Your Days Merry & Bright
Shop our favorite local bakers and bakeries for your desserts and sweet treats to spread holiday cheer as well as support local this year. Pies, Savory Quiches, Cheesecake, Crisp & more. Orders open until 12/20 with three options for pick up on 12/23 10a-12p | TBC Kitchen (901 Berryhill Rd) | Regional Farmer’s Market, Building B | Summit Coffee Plaza(NoDa)
Heavy police presence near east Charlotte shopping center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A heavy police presence was seen near a business in east Charlotte Sunday morning. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was investigating a situation along The Plaza, not far from Milton Road. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.
'This is unreal': Widow gets new HVAC unit
YORK, S.C. — As winter closes in and the nights are colder, Elizabeth Adams is filled with joy and happiness. “I was just, like, shocked, and this is unreal," Adams said. She is so excited she won a contest for a brand new HVAC unit from Brothers Heating, Air and Plumbing.
'If you look good, you feel good' | Charlotte woman provides hair essentials for underserved women
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Glenisha Thomas hoped to provide for those in need even as she experienced one of her lowest points with homelessness. From there, the idea of Pretty Ponytails grew. "It was such a humbling experience that god would choose me to provide such an important task and...
‘It should never go’: Group fights to preserve historic Black school in Gaston County
CRAMERTON, N.C. — A group in Gaston County is fighting to preserve a town’s last standing one-room school that served African-American children, men and women. They worry that a vital piece of history in Cramerton’s Baltimore community could be lost. Fred Glenn is the owner of the...
Town of Mooresville officially opens largest skatepark in the Carolinas (Photos)
The Town of Mooresville officially opened its new $2.8 million skatepark with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday afternoon. Located at 748 W. Iredell Avenue, the new facility is the largest skate park in the Carolinas. The park has two bowls and an urban street course, a viewing area and restrooms.
Relief Coming for Tega Cay’s Leaf Problems
TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Leaf collection in Tega Cay has become a challenge for residents and city leaders with both of the city’s leaf vacuum trucks in and out of service. In addition to the obvious frustrations there is also the bigger problem of keeping streets and storm drains clear.
Tega Cay councilman’s comments draw ire of community
TEGA CAY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — “Where is Scott? Where is Scott?!”. Neighbors in Tega Cay are looking for Councilman Scott Shirley. He called for a meeting at city hall with town citizens early Friday afternoon to discuss his controversial comments over the past year. “We had...
