Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
Wells Township School stuff stockings for those in need
ARNOLD, Mich. (WLUC) - The 14 students at Wells Township School had a different lesson in the classroom Monday afternoon. The K-8th grade school collected donations and stuffed stockings for homeless individuals in Marquette County. It’s a service project for the students and a partnership with Superior Connections, which works...
WLUC
Michigan’s minimum wage to increase in 2023
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - On January 1, 2023, Michigan’s minimum wage rate will increase from $9.87 to $10.10 per hour. The minimum hourly wage will increase to $10.10 per hour. The 85% rate for minors aged 16 and 17 will increase to $8.59 per hour. The tipped employee rate...
WLUC
Michigan gas price averages continue a downward trend
DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA, gas prices across the state of Michigan have fallen a total of 20 cents over the past week. Drivers across the state are now paying an average of 51 dollars for a full 15-gallon tank of gas. This price is about the same as last year’s highest November price. The current state average is now $3.44 per gallon of regular unleaded gas. Meantime, the national average is slightly lower than that at $3.41 per gallon.
WLUC
Sunny breaks, off-and-on snow brushing first week of December
It’s a production of light to moderate snow showers this week in Upper Michigan -- initially by the lake effect and then by a series of clipper systems traveling eastward along the Canadian Prairies. The moderate chances of snow to brush the region occur Wednesday, with slushy conditions possible due to mainly wet snowfall. Towards the weekend, a southwesterly jet in conjunction with a building high pressure ridge lends to U.P. temps trending above seasonal, with highs in the 40s possible Saturday through next Monday.
Comments / 0