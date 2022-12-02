DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA, gas prices across the state of Michigan have fallen a total of 20 cents over the past week. Drivers across the state are now paying an average of 51 dollars for a full 15-gallon tank of gas. This price is about the same as last year’s highest November price. The current state average is now $3.44 per gallon of regular unleaded gas. Meantime, the national average is slightly lower than that at $3.41 per gallon.

