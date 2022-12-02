Read full article on original website
NebraskaTV
Jury reaches guilty verdict in Grand Island murder case
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island man has been found guilty of first degree murder in a deadly stabbing. Donald Anthony, 35, was accused of killed Said Farrah during a fight at an apartment in February. The verdict came Monday morning, after jurors deliberated for nearly 8 hours...
News Channel Nebraska
Jury finds Grand Island man guilty of murder
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A Hall County jury says a Grand Island man is guilty of first-degree murder. The jury returned the verdict against 35-year-old Donald Anthony on Monday morning. Anthony was accused of murder in the first-degree, use of a deadly weapon to commit felony and possession of a...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Jury convicts Donald Anthony of murder
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A verdict has been reached in the Donald Anthony murder trial. A Hall County District Court jury came back Monday morning with guilty on all charges for the 35-year-old Grand Island man. Anthony faced three charges stemming from the February 15 stabbing death of Said...
NebraskaTV
Grand Island man charged after refusing to come out of trailer headed to district court
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A man charged after he refused to come out from underneath a trailer earlier this year, leading to a K-9 being called in, has had some charges dismissed, and his case is now bound over to district court. According to Hall County Court records, Alejandro...
News Channel Nebraska
Hastings man sentenced to at least 38 years in prison
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A Hastings man will serve time in prison for causing a crash that killed two teenagers over a year ago. According to court documents on December of 2021 Anthony Pingel was charged with motor vehicle homicide, driving under the influence of alcohol, stop sign violation and obstruction of a peace officer.
WOWT
Hastings man gets prison time for crash that killed two teens
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hastings man is heading to prison in connection with a traffic crash that killed two teenagers nearly one year ago. Adams County District Court Judge Morgan Farquhar sentenced 33-year-old Anthony Pingel to at least 38 years in prison on five separate charges, including two counts of felony manslaughter.
klkntv.com
Police pursuit ends in fatal car crash near Grand Island
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An attempted traffic stop turned into a fatal car crash southeast of Grand Island on Saturday night. Authorities say a Toyota 4-Runner driven by 34-year-old Jordan Eastman of Giltner, Nebraska, failed to pull over for a Hamilton County sheriff’s deputy. The vehicle crashed and...
NebraskaTV
Man dies in crash following pursuit in Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY, Neb. — Authorities are investigating a chase that ended with a deadly crash Saturday night southeast of Grand Island. The Nebraska State Patrol said preliminary information shows a deputy with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office tried to pull over an SUV which refused to stop. The chase...
Kearney Hub
Kearney man arrested in connection with stabbing
KEARNEY — A Kearney man is charged with first-degree assault after allegedly stabbing another man. Joseph Gihon, 19, is charged in Buffalo County Court with first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, according to court records. Both charges are felonies. A bond was set...
KSNB Local4
Police make arrest related to Minden burglary and car theft
MINDEN, Neb. (KSNB) - One person is in custody in a case involving a burglary and a stolen vehicle in Kearney County. On Wednesday, the Minden Police Department received a report of a burglary in progress in Auto Way Bowl. When police arrived, they found a glass door had been...
Fire destroys several trucks at Kearney industrial lot
It happened at an industrial lot on Pennsylvania Avenue.
KSNB Local4
Mickey Joseph appears in court via Zoom from his jail cell Thursday afternoon
The latest key winner drawn at Eakes in Grand Island, for the Heartland United Way 25 Keys of Christmas event. New details coming out about the death of Said Farah. Witness statements carried on in the Donald Anthony murder trial on Wednesday.
Kearney Hub
What you missed this week in notable Kearney crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Kearney Hub. (44) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
NebraskaTV
The Good Life Rescue gives animals good homes
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Good Life Rescue is giving foster animals another chance to find good homes, and they recently held their Mistletoe for Mutts fundraiser where donations were given, a silent auction was had and drinks were poured after a long year of rescuing animals in need.
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love going out form time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
NebraskaTV
Waverly wins York Invitational wrestling meet
YORK, NE — As one of the first meets of the season, the York Invitational provided a launching point for wresters from three Central Nebraska schools. Central City's Tristan Burbach picked up where he left off last season, winning the 138 title with a 10-0 major decision victory over Waverly's Trev Greve.
NebraskaTV
Kearney Archway hosted their annual Winter Wonderland event
KEARNEY, Neb. — The Kearney Archway hosted their annual Winter Wonderland this weekend, with a giant snow globe for family pictures, hot chocolate, face painting, pictures with Santa and gingerbread house making. Executive Director, JoAnne Hoatson said they had a huge turnout this year which exceeded their expectations through...
Kearney Hub
A rejuvenating 40-day, 700-mile trek for Kearney area man
KEARNEY — Imagine hiking 700 miles. Imagine being a 67-year-old retiree with scant hiking experience doing it alone. No wonder Paul Schinkel’s eyes gleam as he talks about walking the 700-mile Camino de Santiago in Spain in October. More than the miles he walked and the 20 pounds he lost, he cherishes meeting people from all over the world.
NebraskaTV
Learning Curve: Meadowlark Drum Circle
KEARNEY, Neb. — It's a way for students to not just appreciate a different culture, but also music as well. NTV's Carol Staab talks about the Meadowlark Drum Circle with Music Teacher Angela Wright.
agdaily.com
Nebraska ranchers demonstrate entrepreneurial spirit and LGBTQ+ inclusion
Setting out and doing something different from what your family has always done can be daunting, especially in the ranching community. But that’s precisely what Levi Leonard-Gorsuch has done with his husband, Danny, and their entrepreneurial spirit is making an impact. Levi grew up as part of his family’s...
