Judge gives woman 15 years for causing fatal 3-car wreck

 4 days ago

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana woman who caused a fatal three-car wreck while intoxicated has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Angella Rochell Marshall, 43, of Shreveport, was sentenced Wednesday. Marshall must serve five years of the sentence without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

The wreck happened Oct. 10, 2020, leaving poet and youth counselor Lenard Pierce, 64, of Gretna, dead. Pierce was pinned in his vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, the news release said. Marshall, whose blood alcohol content registered .184% at the time of the accident, was convicted of vehicular homicide on Oct. 25. The legal limit in Louisiana is .08%.

