Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
Dickinson County business encourages customers to shop local during holiday season
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Brick + Mortar in Iron Mountain is one of the only clothing stores in Dickinson County that has both men’s and women’s selections. Owner Michael Pearson opened the store three years ago. I wanted to bring all new brands in the area that...
WLUC
New piers open at Founders Landing
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette has two new piers for residents and visitors to enjoy. The Founders Landing Pier Project utilized funds from the Brownfield Redevelopment Authority to erect the piers. The piers opened just after Thanksgiving, but there are a few small items left to be completed in the spring. Construction on the project started last summer and cost $5.7 million to complete.
WLUC
Northern Michigan University art students hold holiday pop-up shop
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University art students had the opportunity to sell their artwork at the Ore Dock Brewing Company on Monday night, as the Marquette business played host to a holiday art pop-up shop. Prints, paintings, posters and jewelry made up the vast array of art varieties.
WLUC
TV6 Christmas Craft Show wraps up this weekend
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The TV6 Christmas Craft Show wrapped up Sunday after three busy days at the Superior Dome, with thousands of customers. From glassware to holiday decorations there was plenty to shop around for at the craft show. One booth, Mifab360 sells various metal signs or smaller trinkets. The Owner of the business, Chad Robillard said the craft shows are always fun to participate in.
WLUC
Making the most of winter: White water rafting Piers Gorge with True North Outpost
NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Norway-based adventure company True North Outpost says to go out of your comfort zone to make the most of winter. While the season might not pass any faster, it becomes more enjoyable when you embrace the cold instead of running away from it. That’s what TV6′s...
WLUC
Families Against Narcotics starts Marquette County chapter
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Families Against Narcotics has a new branch in Marquette County hoping to provide help to those struggling with addiction. It is one of five U.P. chapters of the non-profit. Although the Marquette County chapter is less than a year old, its members have ambitious objectives. “The...
WLUC
WUPHD releases draft of new UP Environmental Health Code
WESTERN U.P., Mich. (WLUC) - The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department (WUPHD) is opening a 30-day public comment period on the updated U.P. Environmental Health Code. The Environmental Health code mainly oversees the permitting and construction of on-site sewage systems and water wells in Baraga, Gogebic, Houghton, Keweenaw, and Ontonagon Counties. The code was last changed in 1997. Proposed changes to the code will generally loosen restrictions and include language that recognizes technical advances.
WLUC
Wells Township School stuff stockings for those in need
ARNOLD, Mich. (WLUC) - The 14 students at Wells Township School had a different lesson in the classroom Monday afternoon. The K-8th grade school collected donations and stuffed stockings for homeless individuals in Marquette County. It’s a service project for the students and a partnership with Superior Connections, which works...
WLUC
Delta County community members hold fundraiser for Escanaba woman
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Delta County Community members hosted a spaghetti lunch benefit for an Escanaba woman Sunday afternoon. The fundraiser was held at the Highland Golf Club in Escanaba for Kara Morehouse. She began having various medical issues earlier this year and has been unable to work for the last three months.
WLUC
Marquette center hosts annual TubaChristmas concert
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Regional History Center was filled with the holiday spirit and the sound of tubas Sunday afternoon. As a part of TubaChristmas various holiday songs were performed like “Jingle Bells and “Silent Night”. Attendees were encouraged to sing alongside the songs. The director of the group, Steve Grugin, said he has seen the crowd grow larger over the past few years.
WLUC
Marquette’s Sage & Spry offers new services among new ownership
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sage & Spry on South Front Street in Marquette was originally opened over eight years ago by Angie Kates. The business has been sold to Jake Lemerand this past summer and will continue to be locally owned and operated. “It’s been a long time coming. About...
WLUC
Iron Mountain’s North Elementary School collects donations for TV6 Canathon
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - TV6 Canathon donation pickups are underway this week and a Dickinson County elementary school is wrapping up its collection. North Elementary School is one of the major partners of the TV6 Canathon in Dickinson County. Classes K through 4th have been competing to see who brings in the most items.
WLUC
Peter White Library hosts its annual Winter Wonderland Walk
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The library hosted its annual Winter Wonderland Open House for families Saturday afternoon. The event showcases dozens of custom-made Christmas trees from organizations like 4-H and schools like Graveraet Elementary. People who attended were given cookies, cocoa and performances in the community room. The Teen Services...
WLUC
UP deer harvest reports from 2022 hunting season
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - According to DNR deputy public relations officer, John Pepin, Menominee County took the top spot in U.P. deer totals according to the numbers during this year’s season, with Delta County in second place, and Marquette County in third. Pepin explained, the new online deer harvest...
WLUC
Get fitted for ski/snowboard gear with the help of The Compound Ski and Snowboard Shop
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Though many areas in the Upper Peninsula are still bare of snow, it’s high time for ski and snowboarding season. While Marquette Mountain has yet to open, other ski resorts like Mount Bohemia and Big Powder Ski Resort have embraced the cold early. Despite your...
Up North Voice
Snowmobile trail temporarily closed in Northern Michigan
MARQUETTE COUNTY – A segment of Snowmobile Trail No. 5 between Trails 14 and 310 in Marquette County will be closed until the end of January due to active logging operations in the area. The closure is located southwest of Big Bay. An alternate route is available via Snowmobile...
WLUC
NMU hosts FIRST Lego League State Qualifier
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The qualifier for the FIRST Lego Legue State Contest took place in NMU’s Seaborg Center on Saturday. A total of 14 different robotics teams from elementary schools all over the U.P. were present at the event. The robots attempted to complete a variety of difficult tasks to gain points.
WLUC
Marquette County renames center after late veteran
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Department of Veteran Affairs is renaming its facility after a late veteran. A dedication was held Friday afternoon at the Veterans Affairs office. The facility is now named the Col. George T. LaBlonde Jr. Veterans Service Center. LaBlonde’s son George LaBlonde, III said the dedication is fitting.
WLUC
‘I think it’s really cool’: Bark River-Harris School hosts Quiz Bowl
HARRIS, Mich. (WLUC) - Middle school students shared their smarts in the annual Quiz Bowl. Twenty teams of five people came from all over the U.P. Bark River-Harris School hosted the competition. “We work hand in hand in tandem with community schools of North Menominee County – we’ve been doing...
WLUC
Roads freeze tonight ahead of Saturday lake-effect
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Alger, Schoolcraft and Luce counties until noon Saturday and for Baraga, Houghton, Keweenaw, Ontonagon and Gogebic counties until 11 AM Saturday. Slippery roads are expected as the lake-effect snow machine then gets going for Saturday and to a lesser extent, Sunday. 55 mph wind gusts are also possible Saturday, which will lead to reduced visibilities and blowing snow.
Comments / 0