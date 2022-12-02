ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Christmas Parade: route and traffic advisories

By Luis Garcia
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 2022 Bakersfield Christmas Parade returns to Downtown Bakersfield Thursday starting at 6 p.m.

This years theme is “Hometown Christmas for over 40 years.”

Rain expected to hold off until after Christmas Parade

The parade route begins on 22nd Street and L Street (in front of the 17 News Studio) before making a left at 21st Street and G Street. The parade route will conclude at 20th Street and N Street.

Map of the Bakersfield Christmas Parade route. The ‘Xs’ represent closed streets.

Expect traffic delays and possible towing on parade day. Public parking will be available between Truxtun Avenue and 19th Street. And at the public parking garage located at 19th Street and Eye Street.

Streets will be closed starting at 3 p.m. including:

  • Chester Avenue, K, L, M, N, O and P Streets starting at 23rd Avenue.
  • G, H, Eye, Chester Avenue, K, L, M, N and O Streets starting at 19th Street.
  • 20th and 21st Streets from F Street to Q Street.
  • 22nd Street from Chester Avenue to Q Street.

This will be a rain or shine event. This year’s grand marshal will be Lavonne Hall, widow of former Bakersfield mayor Harvey L. Hall. The Hall family have supported the Christmas Parade since its return in 1983, where Mr. Hall served as coordinator for the annual event.

According to Cariker, this year’s parade will feature over 20 floats, 17 marching bands, dance groups and a wedding ceremony will be performed during the parade. She added there will be 30 trash bins and an additional 30 recyclable bins along the parade route so individuals can help keep Bakersfield beautiful.

Bakersfield Toy Run revs up for another year

For more information call the Bakersfield Christmas Parade Committee at 661-501-3279 or visit their website .

