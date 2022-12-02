Read full article on original website
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The fourth annual Utah Avalanche Awareness Week kicked off Monday night with an event in Sugar House Park. Various groups and agencies, including the Utah Avalanche Center, Salt Lake County Search and Rescue and the Utah Snowmobile Association, turned out for the event. It included mock avalanche rescue drills, kids activities, and avalanche rescue dogs.
