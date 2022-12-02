ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KUTV

Avalanche Awareness Week kicks off with one official sharing his own harrowing story

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The fourth annual Utah Avalanche Awareness Week kicked off Monday night with an event in Sugar House Park. Various groups and agencies, including the Utah Avalanche Center, Salt Lake County Search and Rescue and the Utah Snowmobile Association, turned out for the event. It included mock avalanche rescue drills, kids activities, and avalanche rescue dogs.
KUTV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow coming to Utah's northern mountains

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Northern mountains are expected to pick up 5-10" of snow with the storm moving in Sunday night through Monday. The storm's impact on the Wasatch Front valleys will be minimal, with a trace to 2" of snow expected. The cold front will be moving...

Comments / 0

Community Policy